‘The Bachelor’: Does Zach Shallcross’s Season Have a Villain?

As January gets underway, that means the new season of The Bachelor awaits right around the corner. This season, producers tapped Zach Shallcross as the lead. Fans recognize Zach from his time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Thirty new women arrive on Jan. 23, 2023, to try their hand at love, and while we don’t know everything about this season, Reality Steve revealed several spoilers in November. However, one typical component seems to be missing this season, and that’s a villain. Does Zach’s season of The Bachelor have a villain?

Zach Shallcross stands with his arm around Brianna Thorbourne. Fans are wondering if Zach’s season has a villain. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Villains have become a staple in reality TV

Whether you love to hate them or just plain hate them, reality TV villains often make for great TV. Some people even choose to try to get the “villain edit” on shows like The Bachelor because they know that means more screen time. It goes along with the whole “any publicity is good publicity” motto.

From Shanae Ankney to Victoria Fuller, seasons of The Bachelor almost always come with a villain. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Zach’s upcoming season. Usually, by now, Reality Steve lets us know about one woman or another who rubs the rest of the cast the wrong way.

Love, it's a wonderful thing. ? See if Zach can find his soulmate when #TheBachelor premieres Jan 23 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/AlNOjF2MHY — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 16, 2023

Reality Steve’s spoilers for ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross don’t seem to hint at a villain

The closest thing the reality TV blogger revealed in November was a sentence or two about new contestant Madison Johnson. In his blog post, Reality Steve wrote, “Madison Johnson was eliminated before the first rose ceremony. I believe she was the over aggressive one that was stealing him too many times on the first night and Zach basically told her he didn’t see a connection with her. She might’ve even asked during one of the many times she saw him, if he didn’t see it with her to send her home. So he did.”

But an elimination before the first Rose Ceremony means Madison’s time in the villainous spotlight is short-lived. As for the rest of Zach’s season, it doesn’t seem like there’s much drama at all between the cast.

The women are here and they're ready for love. ❤️ Watch the season premiere of #TheBachelor Jan 23 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UgJk9UvHU4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2023

Will Zach’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ take a hit in views with no villain?

Even if a villain makes you grit your teeth or scream at your television, there’s no denying we often tune in to see what sort of problems they stir up next. Without someone poking the proverbial bear, Zach’s season of The Bachelor might get reduced to calm and rational discussions between the women about their potential relationship. Sure, many, many fans tune in to The Bachelor for the love story, but there are just as many who watch for the outrageous behavior from some of the cast.

Does this mean Zach’s season of The Bachelor might suffer without the presence of a villain? Do you hope for a good villain this season? Let me know in the comments down below!