'Something major' happens during Charity Lawson's season that fans haven't yet seen, according to 'The Bachelorette' 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve.

Bachelor Nation fans are looking forward to another exciting season of The Bachelorette. Charity Lawson takes over as the lead for The Bachelorette 2023, and spoilers are already here regarding her season. According to Reality Steve “something major” happens this season that fans have never seen occur before. Here’s what he said.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episode 5 and the top four men.]

‘Something major’ happens in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023, according to spoilers from Reality Steve

The Bachelorette 2023 spoiler guru Reality Steve also has the latest Bachelor Nation tea. While speaking on the Daily Roundup podcast, he noted that “something major” happens during Charity Lawson’s season — and fans allegedly have never seen this happen before.

On April 7, 2023, Reality Steve gave insight that something strange goes down while Charity’s in New Orleans during episode 5. During the episode, Charity and her remaining men are in New Orleans. She allegedly went on a date with Joey Graziadei.

“They’re walking around Jackson Square in New Orleans, Café Du Monde, took a horse carriage ride, and that’s where they’re at with her one-on-one yesterday,” Reality Steve said on April 7, 2023. “I can tell you this — there’s something happening this season that has never happened before. I’d say it’s fairly major. It’s just something we haven’t seen before, I think even if you go back to early seasons. And I’m trying to get an answer as to how and what happened here.”

“Every season something happens we’ve never seen before. It’s a given,” Reality Steve added. “And this is just another season.”

So, what’s the big secret? “Charity only has six guys left at episode 5,” Reality Steve finally revealed on April 10, 2023. “That is something we have never seen in this franchise before.” The spoiler guru noted that Michelle Young had 11 men left during episode 5 of her season, Katie Thurston had 12 men left, and Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had 14 men left at that some point.

Reality Steve then noted that there were 14 men left in episode 3 of Charity’s season.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: These 4 men make it to hometown dates

Charity Lawson from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | Connie Chornuk/ABC via Getty Image

With The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers noting there are only six men left by episode 5, Charity Lawson’s top four men were later revealed. According to Reality Steve, her top four men are Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko.

Aaron is a 33-year-old firefighter from San Diego, California. Dotun, 30, works as an integrative medical specialist in Brooklyn, New York. Joey is a 27-year-old professional tennis player from Lawai, Hawaii. And Xavier is a 27-year-old biomedical scientist from Carrboro, North Carolina.

Bachelor Nation alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers make a guest appearance this season, and they believe Charity’s in for a tough decision. “[It was our] first time meeting her. I think she’s so wonderful,” JoJo shared with Us Weekly. “[She’s] so cute, so beautiful, so smart. [And] the group of guys that we got to meet — there’s a few [where] I think she’s gonna have a little bit of a hard time. I’ll tell you that.”

“The group of guys — I was vibing with them,” Jordan added. “We’re done filming [and] I’m kind of chatting like, ‘I like these guys.’”

JoJo also mentioned that she heard Charity felt “torn” when it came to her top men. “From what I know, her top couple guys, I think she was really torn between, but there was a lot left to go,” she noted. “So I’m curious to see how that plays out.”

The Bachelorette 2023 premieres Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

