‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Lawson Is the Next Lead, Reality Steve Says

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is quickly coming to a close. Seven of Zach Shallcross’s contestants are headed to Budapest, Hungary, in episode 7, and three are eliminated before hometowns the following week. Unfortunately, Charity Lawson doesn’t win Zach’s heart — but she does become the next lead for The Bachelorette, according to spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding the winner.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 lead is Charity Lawson, according to Reality Steve

Fans watching The Bachelor Season 27 will be overjoyed to know that the next lead of The Bachelorette Season 20 is reportedly Charity Lawson.

“Your next Bachelorette is going to be … Charity Lawson,” the spoiler guru posted to Twitter. “Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity. I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks.”

Charity and Zach continue to date in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7. She had her first one-on-one date with Zach in Estonia after her initial date was canceled from Zach getting coronavirus (COVID-19). Charity and Zach had a fantastic time on their date, and he gave her a rose.

“Charity is this incredible woman who just showed me a little bit of light into who and what she is,” Zach said during the dinner portion of the date. “I was caught off guard to see that she was treated so poorly. It makes my heart break. Like, are you kidding me? Look at her. She is literally the person that can make everyone in a room just feel good and happy and comfortable. And it feels good with her.”

How far does Charity Lawson get with Zach Shallcross?

So, how far does Charity Lawson get with Zach Shallcross? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Charity is given a rose in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7 and makes it to the final four contestants. Zach then heads to her hometown in Columbus, Georgia, to meet her family.

Unfortunately, it seems Zach has a stronger connection with the other three women. He accompanies Gabi Elnicki in Vermont to meet her family, Ariel Frenkel in New York City, and Kaity Biggar in Austin, Texas. The spoilers note Zach sends Charity home during hometowns week and moves forward with Gabi, Kaity, and Ariel.

This also means that three women head home in episode 7. Those three women are Kat Izzo, Brooklyn Willie, and Greer Blitzer.

Who wins ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

As for who wins The Bachelor Season 27, it’s reportedly Kaity Biggar. According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Kaity and Zach Shallcross are currently engaged.

While Kaity and Zach will get their happy-ever-after moment, fans are excited to see The Bachelorette led by Charity Lawson. Fans liked watching Gabi Elnicki and Ariel Frenkel, but Charity is ideal for the role.

“I hope this is true!” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Charity seems lovely — sweet, empathetic, absolutely stunning, and she has a career she’s passionate about.”

“I had a feeling. And I’m happy, I wanted her or Ariel,” another fan said. “And Ariel will thrive in Paradise. Also, lowkey glad it’s not Gabi. She seems nice and all but something about her personality annoys me and I wasn’t sure I could take a whole season of it.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

