‘The Bachelor’: Charity Lawson Felt ‘Multiple Emotions’ When Zach Was Announced as the Lead

Charity Lawson is a front-runner in The Bachelor 2023. The 27-year-old child and family therapist quickly caught Zach Shallcross’ attention and earned a group date rose during week 3. Although Charity is all-in on finding love with the Bachelor, she experienced several different emotions when Zach was announced as the lead.

Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach pursued Rachel Recchia on ‘The Bachelorette’

Zach Shallcross was a contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. He pursued Rachel pretty much right from the beginning and made it to Fantasy Suites. Unfortunately, Zach went home after an “off” overnight date.

Charity Lawson is one of 30 women vying for Zach’s heart on The Bachelor 2023. “I did watch Gabby and Rachel’s season,” Charity revealed while appearing on an episode of The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “His personality, I don’t think, came all the way through the screen, but I was like, ‘Ok, he seems endearing and really charming and just like a good person.”

Charity Lawson felt ‘multiple emotions’ when Zach was announced as the Bachelor

Many contestants on The Bachelor don’t actually know who the lead will be when they are cast in the show. Charity shared that she was having a “wine night” with some friends when Jesse Palmer announced Zach as the next Bachelor during the After the Final rose special. “I kind of felt multiple emotions. It wasn’t like ‘Yay!’ but also wasn’t like, ‘I hate this choice,'” she said on the podcast.

However, Charity resonated with what Zach said once he joined Jesse onstage. “When he came and sat down with Jesse, and he started talking about his intentions, what he was looking for — a person of good character, like he is looking for his best friend.”

“I remember him talking about his parent’s marriage — being married for 30-something years — all those things were kind of in alignment with the things that I was looking for,” Charity continued. “We had very similar connections. My parents were married for 47 years.”

Charity added that she liked that Zach was a little nervous while onstage. “It wasn’t like he was put together in a sense,” she stated. “He was unapologetically himself, and I love that.”

Charity admires Zach’s honesty and confidence

Charity Lawson eventually met Zach in person during night one of The Bachelor 2023. Several of Zach’s qualities impressed Charity. “He was always very upfront and transparent, whether that meant it was a difficult conversation or a good conversation,” she said on the podcast.

“Also, his confidence. He was so certain in what he wanted, and there was no sway in that. He knew I came in here for marriage, I came in here for my best friend. He’s not here to play games,” Charity said. “I never felt like I was wronged by him.”

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.