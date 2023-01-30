‘The Bachelor’: Brianna Thorbourne Fills in More Details About Alleged Bullying by Other Contestants

The Bachelor contestant Brianna Thorbourne captured viewers’ hearts when she won America’s first impression rose during the After the Final Rose special. Brianna began Zach’s season of The Bachelor, knowing she was safe for night one. This clearly made other contestants jealous, and reports of the women bullying Brianna have been circulating.

Reality Steve reports that Brianna self-eliminates from ‘The Bachelor’

Brianna Thorbourne was one of five women to introduce herself to Zach Shallcross early during the After the Final Rose special. She was awarded America’s first impression rose, making her safe for night one of The Bachelor.

Reality Steve reports that Brianna self-eliminates at some point in The Bachelor and adds that there are “rumors of her being bullied by others” on the show. Later, the spoiler guru added more details about the alleged bullying.

“Apparently, Christina is the ring leader in regards to Brianna and her self-eliminating. Christina was the one who, I guess, was sort of the instigator and telling Brianna that the first impression rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR) and not from Zach. It all escalated at the pool party, and this is when Brianna ends up quitting.”

Brianna shared that women tried to block her from talking to Zach during night one of ‘The Bachelor’

These bullying allegations, unfortunately, are beginning to sound true. Recently Brianna talked about some unfriendly behavior that occurred during night one.

Not wanting to rest on her laurels, Brianna took the time to talk to Zach before the first rose ceremony. She told the Bachelor that finding love, not winning roses was her final goal.

Brianna was aware of the fact that the other girls wouldn’t appreciate it if she pushed her way to the front to talk to Zach. “I was really trying to be cognizant of the fact that it would look bad if I pulled Zach first, second, third, fourth, fifth, even tenth,” she stated during an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

However, it wasn’t easy for her to have any kind of conversation with Zach on night one. “When I finally got to talk to him, it was maybe 4:30 a.m., and literally, people were physically trying to get in the way of me going in there,” the Bachelor contestant continued.

“I’m standing outside, waiting for the conversation to have a little lull, and people were like, ‘You better not go in there. Do not go in there and talk to him. You already have a rose.'”

Brianna breaks down in front of Zach in a new teaser

More evidence that Brianna was bullied during her time on The Bachelor continues to crop up. People released a spoiler for episode 2, in which Brianna breaks down in front of Zach. The Bachelor asks Brianna how things have been going, and Brianna becomes teary-eyed during her response.

“Honestly, like, it’s been really, really hard,” she tells Zach during the cocktail party after a group date. “We’re moving into the mansion, and I feel like I don’t have any support system.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.