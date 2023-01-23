‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Location: Where Is Zach Shallcross’ Season Filmed?

The Bachelor returns in 2023, and Zach Shallcross is ready to find love. The franchise is known for taking its lead and contestants to some pretty impressive locations to film creative and romantic dates. As usual, Zach will also travel to four of his contestants’ hometowns to meet their families. Here’s everything we know so far about the filming locations for season 27.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 filming locations

ABC’s The Bachelor usually kicks things off on night 1, with the women arriving in limos to meet their man at the Bachelor Mansion. The Bachelor 2023 will be no different. Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion, located in Los Angeles, CA, in the hopes of winning Zach’s heart. More specifically, the Bachelor Mansion is tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu.

After a few weeks, the remaining women pack their bags and head to their first exotic location. According to Reality, Steve, Zach, and the women initially head to the Bahamas. After that, the group travels to London, England, Tallinn, Estonia, and Budapest, Hungary.

Reality Steve also posted a photo of Zach on a one-on-one date with Kaitlyn (Kaity) Biggar in Budapest. The pair reportedly visited Fisherman’s Bastion, one of the best-known monuments in the city. Fisherman’s Bastion features a lookout tower with a beautiful view of Budapest.

Zach Shallcross will travel to his final four’s hometowns

Once The Bachelor gets down to his final four women, he heads to their hometowns to meet their families and explore where they grew up. Zach Shallcross will do the same this season, and Reality Steve already knows where he is headed.

Zach’s final four reportedly are Gabi Elnicki from Pittsford, VT, Ariel Frenkel from New York, NY, Charity Lawson from Columbus, GA, and Kaity Biggar from Austin, TX.

Reality Steve also shared some information about Zach and Ariel’s date in New York. The pair appear to visit Washington Square Park, as well as Sarge’s Deli & Diner, a Jewish deli located in Murray Hill.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 finale is set in Krabi, Thailand

Finally, after the hometown dates, the 2023 Bachelor will select three women for the Fantasy Suites. After that comes the season finale. The final filming location for this season is Krabi, Thailand. This may be the spot where Zach proposes to his future wife and gets the happy ending he always wanted.

Though there isn’t much information about Zach’s activities with his final three women, Krabi is known for having beautiful beaches and breathtaking scenery.

Zach is ready to find love and visit some incredible locations along the way. Fans are rooting for Zach after his emotional breakup with Rachel Recchia during her season of The Bachelorette. On the After the Final Rose special, the 26-year-old tech executive expressed his excitement to find his “person” and “best friend.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.