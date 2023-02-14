‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Far Does Kat Izzo Get?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4 is here, and fans get to see Zach Shallcross and the remaining women date in the Bahamas. Zach takes two women on one-on-one dates while in the tropical location — and one of the dates is with Katherine Izzo. So, how far does Kat Izzo get in the competition? Here are The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Katherine Izzo.]

Kat Izzo in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross and the women head to the Bahamas in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 4, and everyone’s ecstatic for some fun in the sun. Zach can’t wait to take two women on one-on-one dates to get to know them better. He takes Kat Izzo and Brooklyn Willie on dates, while Ariel, Aly, Charity, Kaity, Kylee, Anastasia, Davia, Gabby, Genevie, Greer, Jess, and Mercedes take part in the group date.

A clip from the episode shows Zach unclear why Kat is even on the show, as she seems like quite a catch. “I have a very exciting date with Kat today,” Zach says in the promo while walking with Kat on a dock. “She’s so fun and she’s great to be around, but it’s almost like a little bit of me asks, ‘Why is she here? You’re really dating me? Like, me?'”

“I can’t even imagine a whole day of just him and I,” Kat says after a clip reveals Zach lathering sunscreen on her back. “Oh my God, a whole day! I’m just so excited.”

Kat and Zach go snorkeling on their date. In their gear, they jump off a boat and check out underwater sculptures.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: How far does Kat Izzo get?

So, how far does Kat Izzo get with Zach Shallcross? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Kat and Zach’s date in episode 4 goes exceptionally well, and she receives a rose from Zach.

Unfortunately for Kat, she and Zach don’t make a lasting connection. Additional spoilers note she heads home during the rose ceremony in episode 7. Kat makes it to the top seven women in Zach’s season, but he eliminates her in Budapest, Hungary, when he has to send three women home.

Zach eliminates Kat right before hometowns. The final four women head to hometowns with Zach in episode 8.

Who wins ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

So, who wins Zach Shallcross’s heart in The Bachelor Season 27? The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve note Ariel Frenkel, Kaity Biggar, and Gabi Elnicki make it to Zach’s top-three women. Kaity and Gabi are Zach’s final two, and Zach chooses Kaity in the end. They’re engaged, and Zach says he’s delighted with how his season ends.

Other spoilers suggest Zach chooses Gabi in the end. But Reality Steve says he feels confident in his sources. Zach and Kaity had a fantastic one-on-one date in episode 3, so given their chemistry they fostered early on, it makes sense that they remain together after the show.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

