‘The Bachelor’ Sleuths May Have Figured out Who Is ‘Here for Social Media’ in Week 4

Zach Shallcross has done a good job of quickly eliminating drama during The Bachelor 2023. Still, tensions among his contestants will run high in the upcoming weeks. The week 4 trailer shows Zach becoming concerned that one of the women is here for the wrong reasons, and Bachelor sleuths might already know her identity.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Zach Shallcross and Anastasia Keramidas.]

Anastasia Keramidas and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelor’ sneak peek teases more drama in week 4

The Bachelor 2023 Week 3 featured some drama among Zach’s contestants. Christina began to rub many of the women the wrong way with her behavior and constant talking about her 1-on-1 date. In the end, Zach sent Christina home, but the drama is far from over.

In the sneak peek for The Bachelor Week 4, one of the women states that another contestant is “here for social media and personal gain.” Zach states, “I don’t know what’s true and what’s not, but I need to get to the bottom of it quick,” and questions a contestant about whether she is really here for him.

‘The Bachelor’ sleuths may have figured out who gets accused of chasing clout in week 4

This certainly isn’t the first time a contestant on The Bachelor has been accused of coming on the show for clout and personal gain, but just because the women are throwing around accusations doesn’t mean it’s true. With this in mind, let’s try to figure out who is coming under fire in next week’s episode.

Bachelor Fantake points out that the week 4 sneak peek makes it seem like Kylee is the one being accused of chasing social media followers. The video includes a clip of Kylee with tears in her eyes saying, “I don’t have a good feeling about this.”

However, Bachelor Fantake also spotted footage of Kylee in London, which means she will make it through week 4 and on to the show’s next location. The original trailer for The Bachelor Season 27 provides more context about who is getting the “villain edit” next week.

Bachelor Fantake reminds viewers of a clip from the trailer where Zach asks Anastasia, “Are you here for me?” She responds, “Yes,” but in an ITM interview, Zach says, “I don’t know if I believe Anastasia.” The Bachelor sleuth also points out that Zach’s outfit in this clip matches what he is wearing in the week 4 sneak peek.

Reality Steve reports Anastasia self eliminates in week 4

It’s worth noting that it’s hard to know what contestants are going through while filming The Bachelor. Reality Steve reports that Anastasia does indeed go home in week 4, but it might not be due to her having bad intentions.

The spoiler guru wrote of week 4, “I believe Anastasia self-eliminated this episode due to a close friend suddenly passing away.” It’s hard to say whether this report is accurate or not. So far, sleuthing through Anastasia’s Instagram hasn’t provided information about any personal tragedies that may have come up this season, but we don’t yet know what might be going on behind closed doors.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.