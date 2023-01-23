‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Gabi Elnicki? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

With the start of a new year comes the return of America’s favorite reality TV dating show, The Bachelor. The new season features Zach Shallcross as the lead while 30 different women vie for his heart. We first met Zach during Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, and he actually made it into Rachel’s top four before she eliminated him. The ladies this season include Gabi Elnicki. Here’s everything we know about Gabi, including her job, Instagram, age, and more.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Gabi Elnicki. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Gabi Elnicki from Zach Shallcross’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ 2023?

Gabi hails from Pittsford, Vermont, and her ABC bio states that she “comes from a very loving family.” Gabi credits her parents’ long-lasting marriage as the blueprint for a successful relationship, and she hopes that she lucks out and finds a love similar to theirs one day.

The bio continues, “Gabi wants an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first. While it may take a little time for Gabi to come out of her shell, once she does, Zach will learn that she’s adventurous, loyal and driven. Gabi is so ready for marriage that she even has her dream wedding venue picked out in Italy on Lake Como. Hope Zach is ready for a destination wedding!”

In the “fun facts” section of her bio, Gabi lists Kris Kardashian as her favorite of the Kardashian women. She also says she loves to tailgate, and, finally, Gabi hopes to own her own pilates studio one day.

How old is Gabi Elnicki, and what does she do for a living?

At only 25 years old, Gabi lands on the younger end of the group of women this season on The Bachelor, and she works as an Account Executive in Pittsford. Her LinkedIn profile lists her place of employment as Calculated Hire, where Gabi holds the title of Senior Account Executive. Gabi graduated in 2019 from the University of Mississippi and received a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Where to find Gabi Elnicki on Instagram

For those of you who want to learn a little more about Zach’s potential wife, you can find Gabi on Instagram under the username @sprinkling_sunshine. She’s pretty active and, over the years, has racked up over 3,000 followers. Gabi uses Instagram to share travel updates, life updates, and more. A recent photo shows Gabi celebrating the Houston Astros’ World Series Win while another announces her appearance on the premiere of The Bachelor 2023.

Love, it's a wonderful thing. ? See if Zach can find his soulmate when #TheBachelor premieres Jan 23 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/AlNOjF2MHY — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 16, 2023

What do spoilers suggest about Gabi Elnicki’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

It’s not all that unusual for some of the women to cross paths before they appear in a season of The Bachelor. In the past, the show featured ladies who knew each other from the pageant world, but this is a first. Gabi and fellow contestant Greer Blitzer were sorority sisters at the University of Mississippi. Reality Steve says Gabi plays on this fact during a group date.

The spoiler guru wrote, “Gabby [sic] went next. She had Gabby and Greer puppets and talked about them being sorority sisters and Greer getting the first impression rose. Then talked about them becoming sister wives.”

Reality Steve also revealed that Gabi makes it to Zach’s final three this season, so it looks like she’s in the spotlight quite a bit. However, to know how it all ends, fans will need to watch for themselves with The Bachelor 2023 premieres on Jan. 23 on ABC.