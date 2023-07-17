Dotun Olubeko hit it off with Charity Lawson since the premiere episode of 'The Bachelorette' 2023. How far does he get?

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is in full swing, and Charity Lawson is making strong connections with the cast. Dotun Olubeko seemed like a strong contender from the very beginning, and according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, he makes it quite far in the competition. So, how far does Dotun go with Charity? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Dotun Olubeko.]

Dotun from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023: How far does Dotun Olubeko get?

Dotun Olubeko seems to make it very far with Charity Lawson, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers. Reality Steve notes he makes it to the final three and could very well be Charity’s pick at the end of the season. The spoiler guru noted that there’s footage of Dotun in Fiji with Charity, and Fiji is the location of the finale.

“Dotun is most certainly in your final three due to video footage of him being seen in Fiji during filming,” Reality Steve posted.

Dotun is from a Nigerian-American family, and he shares his background with Charity early on. He describes himself as the “full package” who’s “open-minded, full of love, and the best listener.” Dotun works as an integrative medicine consultant.

He gets his first one-on-one date in episode 4. While he and Charity were originally supposed to go bungee jumping, it appears they don’t bungee jump due to the weather. Either way, they have a wonderful date together that ends with them kissing in a hot tub. Charity gives him the rose.

The spoilers note Dotun gets another one-on-one date the following week. He and Charity appear to run in the Crescent City Classic 10K race while they’re in New Orleans. Charity reportedly has three one-on-one dates this week, and the other three men attend a group date.

Then, when Dotun makes it to hometowns, Charity meets his family in California.

Charity Lawson said she was ‘truly captivated’ by his limo entrance

Dotun Olubeko impressed Charity Lawson with his limo entrance on the first night. “Dotun’s limo entrance — I was like, truly captivated, him just giving me his background story of how he got to the show,” Charity explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Dotun isn’t the only guy who impresses Charity, though. During the same interview, she described how she could see herself with many of the men, which is why she chose to kiss four of them on the first night. “With Xavier and Aaron B., I would say like, it was just kind of like a pull,” Charity explained. “I didn’t have a gameplan of how I was going to approach any kissing on night one.”

“These moments are so real,” she continued. “It’s going to just like jump through the screen almost. I’m just taking myself back in those moments.”

Who else makes it to the final 3 men?

With Dotun Olubeko in the final three, who else accompanies him? According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve, it’s most likely Xavier Bonner and Aaron Bryant who make it to the finale three with Dotun.

However, this is unconfirmed ahead of the finale. The spoiler guru noted The Bachelorette Instagram previously posted footage that showed Xavier kissing Charity on a beach, which would indicate he makes it to the finale in Fiji, but that footage has since been removed.

Joey Graziadei might also make it to the final three. If Joey makes it, that means he, Dotun, and Aaron are the final remaining men in the finale.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

