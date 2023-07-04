Aaron Bryant has an incredible start to his relationship with Charity Lawson. How far does he get? Here are 'The Bachelorette' 2023 spoilers.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is here, and fans are starting to get to know the cast members vying for Charity Lawson’s heart. Aaron Bryant gets the chance to go on the first one-on-one date of the season in episode 2. So, how far does Aaron get with Charity? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Aaron Bryant.]

Aaron Bryant from ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: How far does Aaron Bryant get?

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Aaron Bryant gets quite far with Charity Lawson.

During the premiere episode, fans learned that Aaron worked as a software salesman in San Diego, California. He reportedly graduated from Tulane University in 2015, and he also played football on a full scholarship while in school. While Aaron has never tried participating in a dating show, he has appeared on reality TV before. He appeared with his family on the game show The Final Straw in the summer of 2022.

According to The Bachelorette spoilers, Aaron makes it to Charity’s final three men. The spoilers also note that Aaron had an overnight date with Charity. It’s unclear if he made it to the final two or if he met her family, as the spoilers indicate only two men met Charity’s family.

Some online spoilers claimed that Aaron gets eliminated and returns for Charity during the finale in Fiji. But spoiler guru Reality Steve says this is not the case. “Aaron definitely made the final three and had an overnight date,” Reality Steve posted. “He did not get eliminated at four and then brought to Fiji to try and win Charity back as has been erroneously reported by Instagram pages.”

Additionally, Aaron doesn’t win, as he’s reportedly on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise along with a wealth of other men from this season. All we know is that he makes it to the top three, so viewers can expect to see him in the finale.

He receives the first 1-on-1 date with Charity Lawson

Aaron Bryant’s one-on-one date in The Bachelorette 2023 seems to go well given the spoilers. He receives the first one-on-one date of the season in episode 2.

Charity Lawson and Aaron spend their date driving around Los Angeles in a convertible. According to spoilers, they drive under the Hollywood sign before arriving back at the LA theater for a private concert. The sign outside of the theater says “Charity and Aaron.” Of course, Aaron receives a rose from Charity while on the date.

It seems Aaron also brings his lucky charm — the coin he had during the premiere — with him on his date. He posted a clip from the one-on-one date to Instagram on July 2, 2023, and he referenced the coin. “Somebody please take this coin away,” he captioned the post.

As for the other men, 12 of them head out on a group date to play dodgeball on the beach. The promo shows the men coming hard for Brayden Bowers, as he’s rubbing the group the wrong way. Some of the men also accuse Brayden of acting like he’s on “spring break,” and they tell Charity they don’t like his attitude. There’s no doubt Charity approaches Brayden about this. It’s unclear who wins this group date.

The other group date involves just six men. They compete for the longest kiss with Charity — and spoilers note Joey Graziadei wins. Joey and Charity connected on night one, so we anticipate seeing him go far in the competition.

By the end of the episode, Charity sends five men home, which leaves just 14 more heading into episode 3.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

