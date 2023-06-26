'The Bachelorette' 2023 is slated to be a shorter season than previous season of the series. Here's what Reality Steve said about the schedule.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is here, and fans can’t wait to see Charity Lawson at the helm. The network announced the men vying for Charity’s love far before the season began, and it seems many of them get eliminated quite early. According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve, the schedule for the current season is shortened. Here’s what he shared.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 scheduling spoilers and Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast spoilers.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 schedule: Reality Steve says Charity Lawson’s season is shortened

Charity Lawson’s season appears much shorter than seasons of the past. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, The Bachelorette 2023 schedule isn’t nearly as long this time around.

The spoiler guru, Steve Carbone, discussed the schedule on the Daily Roundup podcast on April 10, 2023. Reality Steve noted that Charity had shockingly few men left by episode 5 of her season. While it seems like perhaps Charity was making the decision to eliminate multiple men at rose ceremonies or send men home early, Reality Steve noted that probably wasn’t happening. It’s more likely that production pushed the series to happen at a quicker pace for scheduling reasons.

“All I can tell you is this … when the show starts filming, Charity has no control over anything. Charity doesn’t say, ‘You know what? I feel like getting rid of eight guys over a span of two episodes.’ That’s not how it works. … They control every single thing on this show. The bottom line is Charity is going to have a shorter season than past leads, whether it’s nine episodes or 10 episodes. But there’s no way she has an 11-episode season at this point when she’s basically going to hometowns starting this week. And that’s going to be episode 6.”

Reality Steve mentioned it’s possible that The Bachelorette 2023 schedule will contain some weeks with two episodes airing. “They could double up somewhere and extend out an episode, maybe have a two-night finale,” he continued. “That would give her 10 episodes, which is only one episode less than previous leads. It’s not like she’s getting majorly screwed, here — maybe on the travel.”

If The Bachelorette 2023 begins on Monday, June 26, 2023, and Charity only has nine episodes in her season, then that means the season finale will likely air on Aug. 21, 2023. With 10 episodes, the finale will air on Aug. 28, 2023.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 began filming in June 2023

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2023 schedule shows that fans will see who Charity Lawson chooses by the end of August 2023, and the season allegedly began filming on March 21, 2023. Soon after The Bachelorette ends, Bachelor in Paradise will begin. Bachelor in Paradise 2023 likely airs in September 2023, and filming began in June 2023.

Reality Steve revealed the first group of cast members headed to the beach — and some of the contestants are from Charity’s season. The women hitting the beach first include several contestants from Zach Shallcross’ season, including Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northup, and Cat Carter.

Rachel Recchia, a past lead, is also reportedly hitting the beach. She’s the only lead to have joined the cast, according to early spoilers.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note a few of the men on the show early in the season include Blake Moynes, Nate Mitchell, Tyler Norris, and Aven Jones. Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad from Charity’s season are also there.

Other men from Charity’s season will likely join Bachelor in Paradise as the season continues to film.

The Bachelorette 2023 premieres Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

