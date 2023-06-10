‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 Cast Spoilers: Contestants Spotted Day 1 of Filming

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise 2023 will be here before fans know it, and Bachelor Nation followers can’t wait to see who hits the beach. So far, there are plenty of Bachelor in Paradise cast spoilers regarding who fans will see and who they won’t see. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, here’s who’s allegedly on the beach early into filming.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast spoilers ahead.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 cast: These cast members hit the beach early, Reality Steve says

Reality Steve has Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast spoilers already. The new season allegedly began filming on June 6, 2023, which means the first batch of contestants is in Mexico ready to film.

Fans are likely to see multiple women from Zach Shallcross’s season hit the beach this season. So far, Reality Steve reports that Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northup, and Cat Carter are definitely contestants in the new BIP season.

Fans likely remember Jess’s memorable exit, as she left the season in tears after never receiving a one-on-one date. Kat was also the center of drama for pulling Zach aside and kissing him before Charity Lawson’s date.

The other woman to join early on is Rachel Recchia. Rachel got her start on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. She and Gabby Windey then shared the spotlight as the leads of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, she left her season single after her fiancé, Tino Franco, cheated on her.

As for the men, Reality Steve reports Blake Moynes, Nate Mitchell, Tyler Norris, and Aven Jones are hitting the beach.

Blake competed for Claire Crowley and Tayshia Adams’ hearts in their split season, and he then returned to The Bachelorette to woo Katie Thurston. He and Katie got engaged, but it didn’t work out.

Tyler Norris joined the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast and left the show with Brittany Galvin, but they later broke up.

Additional men reportedly in the cast are from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. They include Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad. Reality Steve notes Brayden Bowers is also likely to join.

Several fan favorites aren’t joining the cast

While the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast already has some big names hitting the beach, several fan favorites won’t be there.

Peter Weber, better known as Pilot Pete, reportedly won’t hit the beach. Peter made a name for himself in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and went on to star as The Bachelor. Unfortunately, the end of his season didn’t go so well with Hannah Ann Sluss. He later dated contestant Kelley Flanagan on and off until they officially called it quits in May 2023. Now, Peter’s linked to Davia Esther from Zach Shallcross’s season.

Gabby Windey and Gabi Elnicki also reportedly won’t star in the new season. Gabby ended her season with Erich Schwer, but they later broke up.

Gabi was a favorite from Zach’s season. She infamously was the only woman in Zach’s season to have sex with him, and Zach sent her home at the final two.

Cast members who arrive in Mexico aren’t necessarily on the show

Reality Steve reported that the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast members in Mexico still aren’t necessarily making it into the season. And it also doesn’t mean the producers will have them hit the beach first.

“Because they’re there doesn’t necessarily mean they are going to be part of the first cast,” Reality Steve explained in the Daily Roundup podcast. “There are people that they are bringing to Mexico who will sit in a hotel room for maybe a week, they could sit there two weeks. They could be brought in at the beginning of the season to a hotel in Mexico and never make it on. It’s happened before, more than once. Just because someone you see is heading down there does not necessarily mean they are going to be on the show.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres in fall 2023 on ABC.

