According to a royal author, there's only one way the Princess of Wales would even consider seeing the Duke of Sussex when he's in town.

With Prince Harry‘s return to the U.K. to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, there are questions about if and which family members he will see while he’s in town.

Many believe that the Duke of Sussex will want to see his father, King Charles, and perhaps the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) following her cancer diagnosis. But Harry is pretty far outside of the royal circle now, given that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, found out about Kate’s diagnosis along with the rest of the public via her video message.

So is there any chance they could see one another during the prince’s trip? One royal expert is convinced there’s only one way the princess would agree to that.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry pose for a photo ahead of the Virgin Money London Marathon | Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool /Getty Images

Kate’s friends insist she and Prince William have no interest in a visit from Prince Harry

Friends close to the Waleses have already shut the door on a possible meeting between Kate and Harry. Those close to the princess said she and William won’t welcome a visit from Harry when he’s in the U.K. They insisted that the duke trying to stop by and see them would bring nothing but “unwanted drama” and that is exactly what William and Kate don’t want or need now.

One of the Waleses’ pals told the Daily Beast: “Catherine and William have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids. A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that.”

Another friend added: “They have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry and are content to let sleeping dogs lie.”

The only way Kate would consider seeing Prince Harry when he’s in the U.K.

Now-King Charles III, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

So while the chances of Kate and William having any type of reunion with Harry when he’s in England are slim, one royal expert says it could happen if a request came from the top.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes that Kate would agree to meet with her brother-in-law only if King Charles asked her to. However, Seward thinks the monarch would certainly consider how the princess is feeling before such an ask, and even though the king would like all family rifts to be healed, he may not want to burden Kate and William with that now.

According to Seward, “If the king asks, she will do it, but Charles, being the sensitive and understanding soul he is, would be unlikely to ask such a favor from his adored daughter-in-law.”

The commentator also told The Mirror: “William has enough going on and doesn’t need the stress. But he might realize Harry will want to see Kate after her cancer diagnosis as they were once so close. It remains to be seen if Kate is willing and able to face up to it.”