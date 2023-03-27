‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Gabi Elnicki Is ‘Still Struggling’ as the Runner-Up

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 finale shows Zach Shallcross choosing either Gabi Elnicki or Kaity Biggar. Zach developed a close relationship with Kaity early on but developed strong feelings for Gabi after their first one-on-one date. Unfortunately for one of the women, The Bachelor spoilers reveal who Zach got down on one knee for — and Gabi is reportedly “struggling.”

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers ahead.]

Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who does Zach Shallcross end up with on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

According to The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach chooses Kaity Biggar.

Kaity and Gabi Elnicki are Zach’s final two women, and he has strong feelings for both of them leading up to the finale’s final moments. Ultimately, he chooses Kaity despite having sex with Gabi during Fantasy Suites week.

Fantasy Suites week didn’t go according to plan for Zach. Zach told host Jesse Palmer and his final three women that he didn’t want to have sex with any of them. But he went back on his word. Zach and Gabi had sex, and Zach felt he had to tell Kaity about it, which broke Gabi’s trust.

Heading into the finale, Kaity and Gabi are disappointed in Zach’s actions. Gabi felt disrespected that Zach told Kaity about their special evening, and Kaity didn’t want to hear about Zach having sex with another girl. Despite the disappointment, both Kaity and Gabi still desired to end up with Zach.

Gabi Elnicki is reportedly ‘still struggling’ as the runner-up in the season

Two days stand between Zach and the biggest decision of his life. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tmLPD3V3sv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 25, 2023

With The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers noting Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar get engaged at the season’s end, Gabi Elnicki is heartbroken. According to Reality TV World, The Bachelor guru and past lead Nick Viall spoke about the finale on his podcast, The Viall Files. He said the runner-up, who we know is Gabi from the spoilers, is still dealing with how the season ended.

“I heard the runner-up is still processing the breakup and still struggling,” Nick said. “So, maybe it will be a juicy [After the Final Rose]. We’ll see!”

Previews for the finale show Gabi struggling with Zach’s indecision. While on the beach together, Zach tells Gabi that he still doesn’t know who he will choose. “I was doing just fine until he was like, ‘I have a very tough decision to make,'” Gabi shared through tears. “Well, make the f***ing decision.”

Gabi Elnicki has a close relationship with Kaity Biggar after ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale

There's only one decision left to be made, but that decision might not be Zach's. #TheBachelor's Live Finale Event begins tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/XglOVQN8ac — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

Gabi Elnicki might be struggling with Zach Shallcross choosing Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Season 27 finale. But Kaity and Gabi remain close. The girls developed a close friendship as the final two women on the show. And when Gabi received hate from fans regarding having sex with Zach during Fantasy Suites week, Kaity stood up for her.

“Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship,” Kaity captioned an Instagram post showing her and Gabi dancing in a bubble bath. “Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, quirky personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around! Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling, sunshine.”

“Love you so much my Kaity girl!” Gabi commented. “Forever grateful for our friendship and that you are in my life. A true forever friend.”

The Bachelor Season 27 finale airs on March 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.