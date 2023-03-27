‘The Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers Suggest Zach Shallcross Is Now Dating Jess Girod

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 finale is here, and Zach Shallcross finally chooses Gabi Elnicki or Kaity Biggar. Kaity and Gabi were disappointed in Zach’s actions during Fantasy Suites week. And The Bachelor rumors suggest there’s more trouble ahead for Zach and his winner. Here’s what the rumors say about Zach dating someone from his season who didn’t make it to the final two.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 finale spoilers ahead.]

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who does Zach Shallcross pick in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 finale?

According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach Shallcross chooses Kaity Biggar in the finale.

Kaity and Zach had an intense and immediate connection during the season. But Zach’s connection with Gabi Elnicki grew over time. During the Fantasy Suites, Zach infamously told all three of his finalists that he didn’t want to have sex. But he went back on his word to have sex with Gabi. After their night together, Zach told Gabi he needed to tell Kaity he had sex. This made Gabi feel betrayed while also alienating Kaity.

Previews on Twitter show Zach telling Gabi he’s still “torn” over who to choose during their final date. “I’m starting to really get in my head,” Gabi tells the camera. “I was doing just fine until he was like, ‘I have a very tough decision to make.’ Well, make the f***ing decision. I’m sick of self-doubt, I’m sick of feeling like I don’t know if I’m enough.”

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Finale rumors suggest Zach Shallcross is currently dating Jess Girod

A message to Zach… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BVDyldUbkp — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 finale rumors originally suggested Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar get engaged in the end. But new rumors suggest Kaity and Zach broke up. According to Reddit, the Chicks in the Office podcast initially noted they had piping-hot tea — and they then revealed the tea concerned Zach and Jess Girod. If the rumors are to be believed, Zach and Jess are now dating after his alleged breakup with Kaity.

Jess got quite far with Zach in season 27. But she expressed profound disappointment after not getting a one-on-one date with him. Jess tearfully went home after that.

Reality Steve has his doubts regarding the spoiler. He spoke on the Daily Roundup podcast about it.

“I’ve not heard that. I cannot believe that everybody in America … that this hasn’t gotten out if it’s true,” he said. “I can’t imagine why Zach would’ve broken up with Kaity by now and then gone back to his ninth-place finisher. It makes zero sense. Kaity is literally in his backyard.”

Fans debate the validity of the rumor

The biggest day of Zach's life has arrived. Watch every moment starting tonight at 8/7c during #TheBachelor's Live Finale Event on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0Xwf88Djvm — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 27, 2023

Fans are shocked by The Bachelor Season 27 finale rumors surrounding Zach Shallcross. Viewers certainly have their doubts when it comes to Zach and Jess Girod. But some Reddit users think the rumors could be true.

“I feel like it has to be true,” a fan on Reddit posted. “It’s been over 48 hours and Jess hasn’t refuted it.”

“I don’t think this is true, BUT, the second I saw Jess I thought she would be F4 if not F1 so …,” another fan wrote.

“Wild and not sure I buy it,” yet another fan wrote. “But I do believe that he proposed to Kaity and that their relationship has since ended.”

Fans will find out what happens to Kaity Biggar and Zach during The Bachelor After the Final Rose following the finale.

The Bachelor Season 27 finale airs on March 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

