‘The Bachelor’: Gabi Elnicki Deletes Instagram Comments After Fantasy Suites: ‘Get Off My Page’

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites brought significant controversy to the season. Zach Shallcross said he didn’t want to get physically intimate with any of his final three women, but he broke his promise and had sex with one of them. Here’s what The Bachelor contestant Gabi Elnicki said about deleting comments on Instagram after everything that happened.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Fantasy Suites week.]

Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Does Zach Shallcross sleep with Gabi Elnicki in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Fantasy Suites?

The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites showed Zach Shallcross going back on his word. Zach told host Jesse Palmer and his remaining three women — Gabi Elnicki, Kaity Biggar, and Ariel Frenkel — that he didn’t want to have sex during Fantasy Suites week.

Zach kept his vow during his first date with Ariel. While he felt tempted to get physically intimate during the night portion of their date, they didn’t have sex. Trouble arose for Zach during his date with Gabi, though. Gabi expressed concerns during the day portion of their date, and she told Zach she doesn’t see herself getting engaged to someone without having sex with them first. Ultimately, Zach and Gabi have sex — and it leaves Zach in a state of extreme guilt.

Zach then told Kaity about what went down between himself and Gabi. This shocked both Kaity and Gabi, as Gabi hoped for more discretion surrounding what occurred. Zach did not have sex with Kaity during their Fantasy Suites date.

Will Zach hold himself to his commitment or go back on his word? Find out now on #TheBachelor – Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/3WohoIG1yW — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 21, 2023

The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites are causing a lot of drama for Zach Shallcross and his remaining two women. Fans flocked to Gabi Elnick’s Instagram after the episode to share their opinions.

“You are so beautiful and raw and real and relatable,” a fan commented on Gabi’s Instagram. “All of your feelings are justified. I was so mad for you at the end of that episode. You deserve better.”

Gabi hasn’t posted anything new since the Fantasy Suites episode aired. But she replied to a fan who commented, “She deleting comments.”

“Yes I am because I don’t need negativity and hate on my page,” Gabi commented back. “It’s so unnecessary and unkind. There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don’t like me.”

Who does Zach Shallcross pick on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

While Zach Shallcross and Gabi Elnicki have sex in The Bachelor Season 27 Fantasy Suites, Zach reportedly doesn’t choose her in the end. According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach ends the season engaged to Kaity Biggar.

Kaity and Zach have been posting content that alludes they’re happily together after the show. Kaity mentioned her favorite barbecue place in Austin, Texas, is Terry Black’s. After she mentioned the place, Zach posted a photo of Terry Black’s to his Instagram Stories. Additionally, fans noticed that Kaity appears to be hiding her ring finger in a photo she posted to Instagram in March 2023.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

