‘The Bachelor’: Kaity Biggar Posts Photo to Instagram Stories Alluding She’s Still With Zach Shallcross

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns are finally here, and fans are excited to see Zach Shallcross visit where the final four women are from. Kaity Biggar and Zach connected early in the season, and they’re still going strong. In March 2023, Kaity posted a photo alluding that she and Zach are still seeing each other after the show. Here’s what she posted.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Kaity Biggar.]

Who does Zach Shallcross end up with at the end of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach Shallcross chooses Kaity Biggar in the end. Gabi Elnicki and Ariel Frenkel are the other two women who make up the final three. Unfortunately for Charity Lawson, she heads home during hometown week.

Zach and Kaity seem like the perfect match, so it makes sense that he picked her. Zach doesn’t seem to like women who cause drama, as he eliminated many of the more dramatic personalities from the competition. Additionally, Zach proved he was attracted to Kaity early on by giving her the museum sleepover one-on-one date. The two seemed to have more time to connect than many of the other women.

Zach then gave Kaity another one-on-one date in Budapest, Hungary. The couple furthered their connection during their second date. “It feels like a magnet is pulling us together,” Zach said during the date. “I love that.”

‘The Bachelor’ cast member Kaity Biggar posted a photo alluding she’s still with Zach Shallcross

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are reportedly still together and engaged after The Bachelor Season 27. And they keep posting clues about their relationship status to eagle-eyed fans. Kaity talked on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast. about her favorite barbecue spot in Austin, Texas — Terry Black’s Barbecue. After she discussed it on the podcast, Zach posted a photo of Terry Black’s to Instagram Stories. To make the relationship even more apparent, Kaity posted yet another photo on her Instagram Stories of her eating ribs at Terry Black’s in March 2023.

The photo that’s posted to Reddit shows Kaity holding up one of the iconic barbecue joint’s ribs and smiling with her mouth open at the camera.

“You can’t tell me this isn’t a coincidence after what Zack posted the other day … c’mon,” a fan captioned the post.

Fans pointed out that the couple likely wasn’t together when the photo was taken

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are likely giving The Bachelor Season 27 fans hints regarding Zach’s ending. Additionally, photos leaked that proved Kaity wins the season.

With that said, Zach and Kaity still can’t be seen in public together because the season’s still airing. Kaity likely went to Terry Black’s without Zach.

“Wait, serious question — they wouldn’t be allowed to be out and about together in a public place like a restaurant at this point in time, right?” a fan asked.

“Correct! I don’t think they were out together, I just think it’s a shoutout/hint to one another,” another fan answered.

Fans will see The Bachelor Season 27 finale play out soon. The finale likely airs on March 27, 2023.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

