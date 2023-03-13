‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Who Goes Home During Hometown Week?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 hometown week is finally here, and fans get to see where Zach Shallcross’s final four women grew up. Zach will head to four locations across the U.S. to meet the families; some meetings go better than others. So, who goes home during hometown week? Here are The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross meets 4 different families during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 hometown week

Zach Shallcross is down to his final four during The Bachelor Season 27 hometown week. According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Zach heads to Vermont to meet Gabi Elnicki’s family; New York, New York to meet Ariel Frenkel’s family; Austin, Texas, to meet Kaity Biggar’s family; and Columbus, Georgia, to meet Charity Lawson’s family.

The teaser for hometown week shows conflict with a few of the families Zach meets. “I really hope that all of the families understand that I’m really just looking for the love of my life,” Zach says.

Meeting Ariel’s family might be the toughest for Zach. “My brother is very protective of me,” she says. “There were a lot of hard-hitting questions I was personally asked, so I can’t imagine things from Zach’s side.”

Charity’s brother also stated he felt “overprotective” of her due to her past heartbreak. He asks Zach where he stands with the other women.

Another scene shows Gabi shedding tears on Zach’s shoulder and stating she loves him but is scared.

Finally, Kaity’s mother questions Zach’s love for her daughter. “You think you might be falling in love with Kaity?” she clarifies.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Who goes home during hometowns?

So, who heads home during The Bachelor Season 27 hometown week? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Charity Lawson heads home. Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, and Kaity Biggar are Zach Shallcross’s final three women. They go on to the Fantasy Suites and the finale.

A clip from Charity’s hometown shows she and Zach had a great time, so Charity’s likely blindsided by the elimination. While speaking to her “overprotective” brother, Charity shares the qualities she sees and loves in Zach.

“He’s confident in who he is as a person,” Charity says. “He’s incredibly emotionally intelligent.”

“Are you prepared to go through heartbreak again?” her brother asks after acknowledging the three other women. “Because when it happened before, I didn’t know if you were going to be OK. I don’t like seeing you like that.”

Charity cried to her brother. “He asks me difficult questions,” she shared in an interview. “I don’t want to get heartbroken again.”

Charity Lawson is reportedly the next lead of ‘The Bachelorette’

Only one woman can end this journey with the final rose. ? Watch #TheBachelor's 2-night event starting tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/hPGUg8ArYB — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 13, 2023 Charity Lawson will likely feel heartbroken by Zach Shallcross’s decision in The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns. But rumors suggest she’s ready to get back in the dating pool. Reality Steve reports Charity’s the next lead of The Bachelorette.

“Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing, it’s going to be Charity,” the spoiler guru tweeted. “I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks.”

The announcement will likely happen at the end of hometowns or during the Women Tell All. The Women Tell All airs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

