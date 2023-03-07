‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Night 7?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7 brings the final seven women to Budapest, Hungary. Zach Shallcross got coronavirus (COVID-19) in London but bounced back quickly for his two one-on-one dates and group date in Estonia. So, who’s headed home in Budapest? Here are The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Previews for ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 7 show Zach Shallcross giving a difficult goodbye

Zach Shallcross told fans that he wouldn’t tolerate unnecessary drama during his season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have difficult goodbyes ahead of him. The Bachelor spoilers indicated that Zach and some of his contestants would shed tears. And it looks like tears will come in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7.

A preview for the episode shows Zach kissing several women, but relationships may take a turn on the group date. The women on the group date — Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Greer Blitzer, Charity Lawson, and Kat Izzo — go to a mind reader. “Do you think you are the right person for Zach?” the mind reader asks one of the women in the preview.

The clip then shows Zach on a one-on-one date breaking up with one of his contestants. “You deserve love I can’t give you,” Zach tells her. The clip then shows the women huddling together and crying, and Zach hugs Jesse. “This is not the last goodbye,” Zach continues. “I know it’s gonna get worse.”

The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers: Who’s eliminated on night 7?

Hometowns are right around the corner and for some, that could change everything. Don't miss a new #TheBachelor Monday on ABC. pic.twitter.com/4ioo9acv3T — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 3, 2023

Who’s eliminated in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, three women head home. Those three women are Greer Blitzer, Kat Izzo, and Brooklyn Willie.

Greer Blitzer had coronavirus the week prior and she had to miss the group date in Estonia. Many fans don’t expect to see her return, but she comes back into the mix for the group date in Budapest. Sadly, her journey ends in episode 7. While she received the First Impression Rose, she failed to connect with Zach Shallcross further.

Kat Izzo also reportedly heads home. Kat and Zach had a strong connection, but her pulling Zach aside before Charity Lawson’s one-on-one may have put a target on her back. Zach sends her home in episode 7.

Finally, Brookly Willie heads home. Zach gives Brooklyn another one-on-one date in Budapest, but he sends her home during the dinner portion of the date. A clip from their date shows Zach having doubts about where he fits in her family.

Hometown visits happen next week

The truth always comes out. Watch #TheBachelor Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/Usa8Xmh8JF — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 2, 2023

With three women eliminated in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 7, just four remain. Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, and Kaity Biggar move on to hometown dates. Zach Shallcross will meet the families next week.

According to The Bachelor spoilers, Zach heads to Vermont to meet Gabi’s family, New York City for Ariel’s, Georgia for Charity’s, and Texas for Kaity’s. He sends one woman home during hometowns, leaving his final three for the finale.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.