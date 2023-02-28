‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Far Does Ariel Frenkel Get?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 is here, and Zach Shallcross has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) he contracted while in London. Now, Zach’s in Estonia with the remaining women, and he takes Ariel Frenkel on a one-on-one date while he’s there. So, how far does Ariel get with Zach? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Ariel Frenkel.]

Ariel Frenkel in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 6 features Zach Shallcross’s 1-on-1 date with Ariel Frenkel

Ariel Frenkel caught Zach Shallcross’s eye early on in The Bachelor Season 27, and she finally gets a one-on-one date in episode 6. The couple head to a “relaxing spa day” during their date.

“For today, I thought it’d be nice to have a nice little relaxing spa day,” Zach tells Ariel at the beginning of their date.

“I’m so excited to spend the entire date with Zach,” Ariel says. “It’s been a week since I’ve seen him, so I’m hoping that we can still kind of continue exactly where we left off.”

Zach and Ariel then speak to a woman from Estonia who explains how saunas are a sacred place meant to cleanse their “bodies,” “minds,” and “spirits.”

“I am not sure what to expect,” Ariel continues. “He’s leading the charge and leading the way, so I know it’ll be something fun and he’ll always make me feel comfortable.”

Ariel and Zach enter the sauna and begin talking when two nude locals join them. Ariel jokes to the camera about her parents witnessing the awkward date on their TV at home.

How far does Ariel Frenkel get with Zach Shallcross?

When in Estonia, right? ? Don't miss a new #TheBachelor Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/ZwIGNzyffP — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 25, 2023

So, how far does Ariel Frenkel make it in The Bachelor Season 27? She receives a rose during her one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross in episode 6, which means she moves on to Budapest, Hungary in episode 7. According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, she moves on to hometown week and makes it to overnights in Krabi, Thailand. From there, Ariel makes it to Zach’s final three women.

Zach’s final three women are Ariel, Kaity Biggar, and Gabi Elnicki. Unfortunately, this marks the end of the road for Ariel. “Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final two are Kaity and Gabi,” Reality Steve wrote.

Between Kaity and Gabi, Reality Steve’s sources note Zach chooses Kaity in the end. The two get engaged by the end of the season.

She makes it through hometowns week in New York, New York

(SPOILER): Zach on a hometown date today with Ariel Frenkel. Earlier today they were in Washington Square Park. Here they are headed into Sarge’s Deli & Diner in Murray Hill. pic.twitter.com/JmQRdcuMBT — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 2, 2022

Ariel Frenkel takes Zach Shallcross to New York, New York for hometowns week, which happens in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 8. Reality Steve posted photos of the date to Twitter.

“(SPOILER): Zach on a hometown date today with Ariel Frenkel,” the spoiler guru posted. “Earlier today they were in Washington Square Park. Here, they are headed into Sarge’s Deli & Diner in Murray Hill.”

Charity Lawson heads home during hometown week. It appears Zach heads to Columbus, Georgia, to meet her family, but he doesn’t give her a rose in the end.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

