‘The Bachelor’: Ariel Frenkel Has a Covert Mission for Zach in a Deleted Scene From Week 5

During The Bachelor Week 5, Ariel Frenkel was one of the many women who didn’t get to talk much with Zach after he contracted Covid. However, during the virtual cocktail party, Ariel made the most of her time with the Bachelor. A deleted scene shows her sending Zach on a covert mission.

[WARNING: This article contains The Bachelor 2023 spoilers regarding Ariel Frenkel and Zach Shallcross.]

Ariel Frenkel and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor contestant Ariel Frenkel has been steadily growing her relationship with Zach Shallcross. The 28-year-old marketing executive is one of only nine women who will continue on to Estonia in week 6. Although Ariel hasn’t had a 1-on-1 date yet, she intrigued Zach during week 4.

Ariel’s sense of humor and attentiveness to Zach’s feelings earned her the group date rose. “I feel so grateful to have the rose,” Ariel told the cameras. “It feels like such validation. It confirms that my feelings are being reciprocated. I’m so so happy.”

‘The Bachelor’ Week 5 has a deleted scene between Zach and Ariel

During week 5, the cast and crew ran into a problem when Zach tested positive for Covid. Ariel and the other women had to miss their group date and after-party with the Bachelor. However, producers came to a solution so the show could go on.

The Bachelor 2023 featured the first-ever virtual cocktail party. The women were able to talk to Zach individually through an iPad. Episode 5 showed several of the contestants’ conversations with the Bachelor. However, Ariel was only seen in a deleted scene.

The secret mission is well underway ? pic.twitter.com/XeBzpgHJyd — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 21, 2023

Ariel enters the room in a seductive black outfit and tells Zach, “We have a covert mission today. Are you ready?” Zach’s jaw was practically on the floor as Ariel tells him that they “have to save London.”

“We’re saving London with the best way I know how — through alcohol. We’re gonna make James Bond’s favorite drink,” Ariel added. She then made a cocktail and had a “butler” deliver the same drink to Zach’s door. The pair sipped martinis, shaken, not stirred, together.

Fans loved Ariel’s secret agent bit

The deleted scenes had many fans rooting for Ariel Frenkel. “Ariel is the surprise contestant of the season for me. She started off quiet, but through the weeks, she’s proven herself to be confident and mature, and she clearly has a great sense of humor to put on a bit like this,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I would be obsessed with her as Bachelorette,” another fan added. “Omg, why would they not show this? I really like her, she seems intelligent and funny (on top of being gorgeous). I’d bet a relationship with her is the kind of one that’s never boring,” a final viewer said.

Thankfully fans will get to see more of Ariel. The Bachelor contestant received a rose at the virtual rose ceremony and will continue on with the group to Estonia.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.