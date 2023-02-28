‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Night 6?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 takes Zach Shallcross and the women from London to Estonia. In London, Zach contracted coronavirus (COVID-19), but he’s back in full swing after his illness. So, who’s eliminated in episode 6? Here are The Bachelor spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 elimination spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 6 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross and the women head to Estonia in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 6

Zach Shallcross welcomes the remaining nine women to Estonia in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6. The contestants didn’t get much time with Zach in London because he got coronavirus. Gabi Elnicki had her one-on-one date, but Charity Lawson’s date was canceled. Now, Charity will be able to go on her one-on-one date, as will Ariel Frenkel.

There’s plenty of drama coming in Estonia, though. According to a preview of the episode, Kat Izzo pulls Zach aside before his one-on-one date with Charity.

“Zach, before you go, can you come with me?” Kat asks Zach before pulling him into the hallway. Kat tells Zach she misses him and kisses him alone in the hallway before he takes Charity on her date. This confuses Charity and upsets the other women.

“Zach came there specifically for Charity and Kat steals him like we’re at a f***ing cocktail party,” Brooklyn Willie says.

“I’m not sure if this was probably the most appropriate timing for a conversation,” Charity adds before Zach returns.

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Who’s eliminated in episode 6?

So, who’s eliminated in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6? According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Jess Girod and Aly Jacobs head home.

In a preview for the episode, Jess expresses her disappointment that she still hasn’t gotten a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross.

“I’m upset that I haven’t gotten a one-on-one,” she tells him tearfully in a private conversation.

“You keep bringing up a one-on-one,” Zach tells her. “That’s not what it’s about.” He then tells the camera he’s “at a loss for words.”

The Bachelor spoilers note Jess either self-eliminates or Zach sends her home before the rose ceremony due to this conversation. “And I know Jess either self-eliminates or Zach sends her home pre-rose ceremony due to lack of connection/her complaining she didn’t get a one-on-one yet,” Reality Steve wrote.

It’s unclear why Zach sends Aly home. They had a great one-on-one earlier in the season, but Zach likely has more substantial connections with the other women.

The women head to Budapest, Hungary, next

After Estonia, The Bachelor spoilers note the women and Zach Shallcross head to Budapest, Hungary. The final seven women are Brooklyn Willie, Charity Lawson, Gabi Elnicki, Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, Kat Izzo, and Greer Blitzer.

Three women allegedly go home in Budapest, and one goes home during a one-on-one date. Just four women remain before the contestants return to the states for hometowns, which begin airing in episode 8.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

