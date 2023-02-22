‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Mercedes Reflects on Zach Dumping Her Through a ‘Freakin’ Screen’

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 showed a situation the series has never encountered. Zach Shallcross contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) while abroad, resulting in a virtual rose ceremony. Here’s what Mercedes Northup said about getting dumped virtually, and what she posted after her time on the show ended.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 cast member Mercedes Northup | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mercedes Northup reflected on getting dumped virtually on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 5

Mercedes Northup had anxiety before Zach Shallcross came down with coronavirus in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5. She hoped for a one-on-one with Zach, but she was put into the group date with most of the other women, causing her to break down.

“I would love to not hear my name on that group date card,” she said before hearing her name. Mercedes then began crying. “I’m going to hyperventilate, I literally can’t.”

“Mercedes is having a moment right now,” Charity Lawson told the cameras. “She is reacting pretty heavily to not getting the one-on-one date. I feel for her, I just wasn’t expecting it to be this hard for her.”

Unfortunately for Mercedes, episode 5 marked the end of her journey with Zach. And Zach’s coronavirus made the situation more impersonal than she would’ve liked. Because the rose ceremony was done over Zoom, she didn’t get to say goodbye to Zach in the manner she hoped.

“It’s really hard,” she told the cameras. “Obviously, I wanted it to work out. Zach is an amazing freaking guy. Usually, when you leave, you get closure of hugging him and I couldn’t do that because it was through a freakin’ screen. He’ll find the love of his life and it just wasn’t me at the end of the day.”

Mercedes Northup admitted she was ‘sobbing’ before show filming started

After Zach Shallcross didn’t give her a rose in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5, Mercedes Northup reflected on the experience via Instagram. She posted photos of her time in London and an anecdote about “sobbing” in the airport before leaving for the show.

“Before we started filming, I was so overwhelmed with emotions,” she wrote. “I remember sitting in the airport just sobbing because I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to see my family and friends for awhile, but damn, I am so glad I forced myself to do something SO outside of my comfort zone.”

Mercedes then complimented Zach on his “genuine and sweet” nature despite the odd rose ceremony that resulted from coronavirus. “I have no doubt in my mind he will find his best friend and I cannot wait to watch their love story unfold,” she continued.

The remaining women head to Estonia next

Mercedes Northup won’t be heading to Estonia after The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5, but Zach Shallcross and the remaining nine women are. Zach ultimately recovers from coronavirus and heads to the next destination to further his love story. According to The Bachelor spoilers, Zach sends two more women home at this location.

The sneak preview for the next few episodes shows Zach connecting with several women. “The feeling of falling in love makes my heart flutter, makes me choke up on my words,” his voiceover states. He then seems to connect powerfully with Charity Lawson, Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, and Brooklyn Willie.

“I can confidently say that I know my wife is here, but someone’s going to get hurt regardless,” Zach adds. The preview then shows many of the women crying.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

