‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: 1 Woman Allegedly Gets Coronavirus But Doesn’t Get the Logan Palmer Treatment

A contestant allegedly gets coronavirus on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 5

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 is historic, as it’s the first time a lead gets coronavirus. According to Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers, Zach Shallcross gets coronavirus after his one-on-one date with Gabi Elnicki. This leads to the other one-on-one and group dates getting canceled.

On the Daily Roundup podcast, Reality Steve notes Zach isn’t the only one to get coronavirus. Allegedly, a contestant does, too — though Steve doesn’t know precisely who just yet. It makes the most sense that Gabi would also contract the virus given her proximity to Zach, but this is unconfirmed.

“One of the women gets COVID, but I don’t know who it is,” Reality Steve said on the podcast. He then mentioned that Mercedes and Kylee are sent home during the episode, but he doesn’t think either of those women gets COVID, leaving the situation even more of a mystery.

Production seemed to change the rules with coronavirus this season

This isn’t the first time Bachelor Nation has had coronavirus affect the show. Logan Palmer got coronavirus in The Bachelorette Season 17, but production treated his situation differently. Logan was immediately escorted off the show with little explanation. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia didn’t quarantine after their exposure to Logan, nor did the other competitors.

Whoever gets coronavirus on The Bachelor Season 27 likely doesn’t leave the season because of it, which means production changed the rules this time. This could be because Zach wanted the woman with coronavirus to stay. If Gabi gets coronavirus, production may keep it under wraps, as Reality Steve reports she makes it to the end of the season with Zach. As for Logan, he wasn’t well-liked by either Gabby or Rachel in The Bachelorette, so that could’ve been why he was sent packing from the illness.

Did Logan Palmer have coronavirus? Fans debated

Fans watching The Bachelor Season 27 will likely have additional questions about the coronavirus situation that unfolds. If a contestant on The Bachelor contracts coronavirus and doesn’t go home, but Logan Palmer allegedly went home due to the virus, then did Logan actually have coronavirus?

Fans debated the validity of Logan’s sickness ever since it aired. But Logan told People that he really did leave because of the virus. “When it happened, I was like, ‘Man, I just risked a lot to just have a moment to try and get to know Gabby,'” he told the publication. “And this thing that is completely out of everyone’s control has caused it to be taken away.”

We’ll see how it unfolds on The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5.

