‘The Bachelorette’: Fans Don’t Believe Logan Palmer Left Due to Coronavirus

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 was Logan Palmer’s final episode. He stirred the pot by dating Rachel Recchia and then switching over to Gabby Windey. Sadly, he left the show due to contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) while abroad — but fans aren’t so sure that’s what really happened. Here are their theories.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 spoilers ahead regarding Logan Palmer.]

Logan Palmer was dismissed from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 due to coronavirus

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 featured Logan Palmer’s departure. Logan recently told Rachel Recchia that he planned on pursuing a relationship with Gabby Windey, throwing Rachel into a tailspin due to the rejection. Gabby was willing to give Logan a chance, but it didn’t last long. While she gave him a rose in episode 5, his time in episode 6 was short-lived.

During episode 6, Jesse Palmer told Gabby Windey that Logan contracted coronavirus while on the show. This also led to the cancellation of the night’s cocktail party, impacting the amount of time Gabby could spend with her men. Jesse then told Gabby’s other men that Logan had to leave, but he referred to it as “a situation” instead of naming the virus. Given this conversation, the men didn’t know about Logan catching coronavirus or their own possible exposures, though it’s difficult to say what was said behind the scenes.

Fans don’t believe coronavirus was the real reason for Logan’s dismissal

Did Logan Palmer really leave The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 due to coronavirus? Fans on Reddit are having trouble believing it. One fan posted a rumor that suggests Logan might’ve broken a rule on the cruise ship, thus resulting in his dismissal.

“Logan did something else — there’s a rumor but I don’t know if I’m allowed to post about it — that would have made Virgin look bad, and it would have violated their contract to air it,” a fan noted. “Jesse’s ‘there’s been a situation’ to the guys was filmed in real-time, and his COVID talk with Gabby was filmed after TPTB decided which alternate story they were running with (which is why it felt so awkward and forced).”

“If Logan actually had COVID, they would have been forced to shut down production for a quarantine,” the fan continued. “They’re traveling throughout Europe, producers are mingling between both groups of guys, and they don’t separate anyone? Just one canceled cocktail party? Nah.”

Another fan noted he likely didn’t do anything shady. Production asked Logan to return for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. “I just don’t see production asking him to come back for another show if he had proven to not follow the rules,” they stated.

“I doubt they’d send him to Paradise if HE did something bad,” another fan wrote.

He allegedly causes drama on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Fans might never know what happened to cause Logan Palmer to go home on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6. But we’ll see him again in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Early Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest he causes drama while on the beach.

According to Reality Steve, Logan and Kate Gallivan develop a relationship. “Because, as you know if you followed the Paradise spoilers during filming, you know towards the end, Logan and Kate were a thing,” Reality Steve reported. “Well, Kate and Logan inevitably end up breaking up in Paradise. Whatever the reasoning is, I guess we’ll have to see it play out, but Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise toward the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and whatnot. So, I’m guessing that played a role in their breakup? I just know they went down there and told her.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

