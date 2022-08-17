‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Producer ‘Likes’ Tweet About Logan Palmer Not Having Coronavirus

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 showed Logan Palmer leaving the competition. Logan made a splash after first dating Rachel Recchia and then switching over to dating Gabby Windey, but the drama was short-lived. According to host Jesse Palmer, Logan went home after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) while filming. But producer Mike Fleiss “liked” a tweet that might indicate a different truth.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Logan Palmer.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 6 showed Logan Palmer leaving due to coronavirus

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia greeting Logan Palmer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Logan Palmer took up much screen time this season, but left the show in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6. In episode 5, Logan told Rachel Recchia that he could no longer accept her roses and pursue a relationship with her, as he hoped to pursue Gabby Windey. Gabby and Rachel hit it off with Logan early in their season, but this news hit Rachel hard. She canceled her group date in light of the situation.

In episode 6, host Jesse Palmer hit Gabby with the news about Logan. He explained that Logan contracted coronavirus while on the show, and he had to leave. Jesse then told the rest of the men that Logan had to go, but he didn’t explain why. The rest of the episode continued on as usual with no apparent quarantining despite the men having close contact with Logan.

Producer Mike Fleiss ‘liked’ a tweet about Logan Palmer not having coronavirus

Logan made a very quiet exit on the show with a very public explanation #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/X5pCEbdJl9 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 16, 2022

Since Logan Palmer left allegedly due to coronavirus, fans have their suspicions about what really went down. Many fans who watched The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 are confused about why the men didn’t quarantine after coming into contact with Logan. Additionally, they don’t understand why Jesse Palmer didn’t tell the other men the truth.

Bachelor Nation producer Mike Fleiss further stirred the pot by “liking” a tweet that indicated Logan Palmer didn’t get coronavirus. A Reddit user captured a screenshot of Fleiss “liking” the tweet from TheBachBabes account. The tweet reads, “So let me get this straight: 1) Logan was on the group date. 2) Logan tests positive. 3) NO ONE else does. 4) The cocktail party is canceled. 5) But the rose ceremony isn’t. 6) Logan now is permanently gone. I SMELL A CONSPIRACY.”

Some fans think Fleiss only “liked” the tweet to stir the pot, though. “Fleiss definitely likes to stir s***, but if the rumor is true that whatever happened would reflect badly on [the] cruise ship company and showing it on national TV would break their contract, I could see Fleiss being pissed they missed out on drama for the show,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

Mike Fleiss continues to stir the pot with ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers

Ok, so who should we pick as your next #TheBachelor ??? — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 9, 2022

Fans may never know what really happened with Logan Palmer on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6. While Mike Fleiss “liking” the tweet certainly makes fans wonder, this isn’t the only contestant Fleiss tweets about. Fleiss also tweeted about Nate Mitchell after Nate’s ex-girlfriend came forward with cheating allegations.

“Don’t jump to conclusions about certain cast members based on mere allegations, as disturbing as they may be,” Fleiss tweeted on Aug. 9, 2022. “I beg you to wait until all the facts come out before making any judgments. #TheBachelorette.” That same day, Fleiss tweeted, “OK, so who should we pick as your next #TheBachelor???” This made fans wonder if production wants Nate as the lead for The Bachelor 2023.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hometown Locations for the Final 7 Men in Season 19