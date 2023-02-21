‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Night 5?

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 is here, and Zach Shallcross and the women are heading to London. The Bachelor spoilers note two women head home in London — and there’s plenty of drama surrounding Zach’s health. Here’s what goes down.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 cast | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Shallcross and the women head to London in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 5

Zach Shallcross is in London in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5. He and the women were previously in the Bahamas, but they head to Europe next.

A clip from the episode posted to Twitter shows the women arriving in London and trying out their accents. But the clip then shows Jesse Palmer giving devastating news to the contestants. “Today is Zach’s worst nightmare,” Jesse tells the women. Tears stream down Charity Lawson’s face. The camera then cuts to Mercedes Northup, who’s also crying.

“I’m going to hyperventilate,” she says.

Another clip from the episode shows the women receiving the group date card, and that’s when Mercedes has her breakdown. “She’s reacting pretty heavily to not getting the one-on-one date,” Charity tells the camera. “I feel for her. I just wasn’t expecting it to be this hard for her.”

“Half the girls going on the group date have had a one-on-one, so they do have that connection,” Mercedes shares. “It’s just such a horrible feeling.”

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in episode 5?

It's going down like London London London ? pic.twitter.com/8tMIEqHfBh — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 17, 2023

According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers from Reality Steve, two women head home in episode 5. Mercedes Northup and Kylee Russell are eliminated in London.

It’s unclear if Mercedes’ breakdown in the episode has anything to do with Zach Shallcross sending her home. She may approach Zach about not getting chosen for a one-on-one date, thus prompting him to send her packing. Either way, the promo material for the episode also points to her getting axed.

As for Kylee, it seems she and Zach don’t make a connection. He likely sends her home during the rose ceremony.

The women to receive roses during the rose ceremony are Katherine, Brooklyn, Ariel, Aly, Charity, Kaity, Greer, and Jess. Gabi receives the rose during her one-on-one date.

With two women sent home in London, nine women move on to the next location — Estonia.

Just because we'll never be royals, doesn't mean we can't pretend. ☕️??? pic.twitter.com/MDUa7sjUb9 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 20, 2023

Zach Shallcross intended to have two one-on-one dates while in London. But, according to The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 5 spoilers, he only has one before contracting coronavirus (COVID-19). This throws a wrench into the entire trip, as it’s a never-before-seen scenario in Bachelor Nation.

Gabi Elnicki has a one-on-one with Zach before he comes down with coronavirus. She receives the rose, and no other dates happen after this. “There was no group date, nor was there another one-on-one,” Reality Steve writers. “So, Gabi is the only one who has a date of the 11 women that go to London.”

Additionally, the rose ceremony is done over Zoom — another Bachelor first.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

