‘The Bachelor’ Trailer Shows Jess Girod Upset About Not Getting a 1-on-1

Jess Girod made a strong connection with Zach Shallcross early on in The Bachelor. As the weeks go on more and more women have alone time with Zach during 1-on-1 dates. As of week 4, Jess hasn’t been on a 1-on-1 yet, and the official trailer for the season shows that this will eventually get to her.

[WARNING: This article contains The Bachelor 2023 spoilers regarding Jess Girod and Zach Shallcross.]

Jess Girod and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

As The Bachelor 2023 progresses, more and more women get to go on 1-on-1 dates with Zach Shallcross. So far, Christina Mandrell, Kaity Biggar, Aly Jacobs, Katherine Izzo, and Brooklyn Willie have had 1-on-1 dates. All of the women received roses, but Christina was sent home during week 3.

The sneak peek for next week’s episode hints that Gabi Elnicki will get a 1-on-1 date in London and that they will do something involving dogs. However, something goes down in London that completely derails things. Reality Steve reveals that Zach gets COVID, though he does recover in time to go on a 1-on-1 date with Charity and Ariel the next week in Estonia.

‘The Bachelor’ 2023 trailer shows Jess upset about not getting a 1-on-1

Jess Girod is one of 11 contestants that will travel to London with Zach Shallcross during The Bachelor 2023 Week 4. Though Jess hasn’t had a 1-on-1 date, she did manage to make meaningful connections with the show’s lead.

During week 2 at a group date after-party, Jess talked with Zach, and he opened up to her. The Bachelor shared that he nearly died from pyloric stenosis after he was born, which is why he has such a closer relationship with his mom. Afterward, Jess was awarded the group date rose.

However, the full trailer for The Bachelor 2023 shows Jess Girod in tears, telling Zach, “I’m upset because I haven’t gotten a 1-on-1.” In an ITM interview, Mercedes tells cameras, “I don’t trust Jess. She’s manipulative.”

Jess Girod likely gets sent home in Estonia

Reality Steve reports that it’s hard to know who gets eliminated in London and who goes home in Estonia, thanks to the COVID incident. “We know 11 women went to London for Rose Ceremony #5, and by the end of Rose Ceremony #6, they have seven left,” the spoiler guru wrote.

“So Aly Jacobs, Kylee Russell, Mercedes Northup, and Jess Girod are the four that were gone in London and Estonia. I’m just not sure which ones were eliminated where other than I’m pretty sure Jess was eliminated in Estonia.”

This likely means that the clip of Jess saying she is “upset” comes from week 6 in Estonia. Unfortunately for Jess, it seems that she gets sent home in the same episode.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.