‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: First 1-on-1 Date Goes to Controversial Contestant in Season 27, Reality Steve Says

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 gives Zach Shallcross the chance to find lasting love, and he has a wealth of wondering women to get to know on night one. As for the first one-on-one date, it looks like Zach gives that to a controversial contestant who stirs the pot. Here are The Bachelor spoilers surrounding the one-on-one dates.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding one-on-one dates.]

Christina Mandrell and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers from Reality Steve note Christina Mandrell stirs the pot from night one. She enters on a party bus, and Zach Shallcross reportedly heads on the party bus to drink Champagne with several women. Additionally, Zach awards her the first one-on-one date of the season. But she reportedly doesn’t last long due to her behavior.

“In the first three episodes, Christina and her behavior is going to get the most attention,” Reality Steve wrote. “We know she got the first one-on-one of the season in episode 2, then was eliminated at the third rose ceremony. So, that kind of goes to show Zach wasn’t too thrilled with her behavior.”

While Christina eventually heads home, she receives a rose on the first night and after her one-on-one date. Reality Steve notes the date was at Anaheim Hills Golf Course in Anaheim, California. Zach and Christina then headed to Orange County Mining Company for dinner.

Kaity Biggar and Aly Jacobs receive the following 2 1-on-1 dates

(SPOILER): We take this BIP break to give you a video of Aly Jacobs on her 1-on-1 date today with Zach. Although Zach isn’t in video, he was there. I promise. They were at the Babcock Winery and Vineyards in Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/mBA4DLhEfF — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 5, 2022

According to The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, a record number of women head home after the first night. Zach Shallcross immediately sends 10 women home during and before the first rose ceremony. This means the rest of the women get dates in episodes 2 and 3 of season 27.

Reality Steve notes Kaity Biggar and Aly Jacobs get the following one-on-one dates after Christina Mandrell. Zach and Kaity head to the Museum of Natural History for a portion of their date. Kaity receives and accepts a rose from Zach.

As for Aly, she and Zach spend their day date skydiving. They then go to Babcock Winery and Vineyards in Santa Barbara. Aly also receives and accepts her rose.

Zach Shallcross says ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 doesn’t focus on the drama

Will @Zach_Shallcross's journey as #TheBachelor be picture perfect? ? Find out starting tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/N6Ibd45MOx — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 23, 2023

Zach Shallcross doesn’t want The Bachelor Season 27 to focus on any negativity or drama regarding the women on the season. But, given The Bachelor spoilers, a lot goes down within the first three episodes — especially when it comes to Christina Mandrell. While Zach might not want any drama, it seems to come with the territory of leading the show.

“I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bulls*** and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” Zach told Us Weekly. “If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple.”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

