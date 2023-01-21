‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Mercedes Northup? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

Everyone’s favorite reality TV dating show finally returns in just a few days! The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23 on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST, and it includes a new lead for everyone to swoon over. It also features a brand new cast of 30 women looking to find love. Producers cast Zach Shallcross as the lead this season; fans have seen his face before. Zach first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Since things failed to work out for him and Rachel, he’s ready to try again. The new women this season include Mercedes Northup. Here’s everything we know about Mercedes, including her age, Instagram, what she does for a living, and more.

THE BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Mercedes. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Who is Mercedes Northup from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Born and raised in Bloomfield, Iowa, Mercedes now calls Nashville, Tennessee, home. After years of focusing on a career, Mercedes is “ready to prioritize finding a match,” according to her ABC bio. The bio describes Mercedes as bubbly and fun-loving, and while she loves a night out in Nashville, she’s perfectly content staying home and cuddling with her pup. She’s very close with her mother and told producers her mom’s opinion really matters when it comes to the man she marries. Hopefully, Zach checks all the right boxes.

The bio also adds that Mercedes “is looking for a man who will make her laugh and is someone she can bring to family dinner on Sundays. Mercedes says her love language is giving and receiving gifts, so hopefully, Zach is ready to be showered with tokens of her love!”

In the “fun facts” section, it says Mercedes prefers ordering in to cooking, she enjoys showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair, and nothing beats driving around with the windows down and blaring country music.

How old is Mercedes Northup, and what does she do for a living?

At 24 years old, Mercedes works four different jobs and works “extremely hard to support herself.” Her LinkedIn profile lists her jobs as a food server at North Italia in Nashville, a social media marketing intern at BRND House, and more. The profile doesn’t mention much more, but it does say that Mercedes graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee University.

Where to find Mercedes Northup on Instagram

Mercedes is active on Instagram. Her handle is @mercedes.northup, and her profile is loaded with selfies, nights out with friends, and several shots of some of her favorite vacation spots. She boasts over 5,000 followers, but we’re sure that number will go up once America meets her during her time on The Bachelor.

What do spoilers suggest for Mercedes Northup’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross?

As always, we turn to reality TV blogger Reality Steve for the scoop on what happens each season on The Bachelor, and Zach’s season is no different. In November, Reality Steve listed Mercedes as having one of the most unique limo entrances during the premiere. She exits the limo with a pig on a leash, but he’s not sure why she chose that.

He also revealed that Mercedes attends the first group date of the season. This particular group date features Bachelor Nation alumni Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins as judges. Plus, it sounds like singer Latto shows up due to her recent hit song, “Big Energy.”

According to spoilers, Mercedes travels with the group to the Bahamas and also to London, England. However, her time ends there when Zach chooses to eliminate her.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelor updates, and make sure you check out the premiere of Zach’s season on ABC on Jan. 23, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. EST.