‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Kat Izzo Kisses Zach Shallcross Before His Date in Episode 6

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 introduces new drama within the remaining group of women. Zach Shallcross had coronavirus (COVID-19) in London, canceling his one-on-one date with Charity Lawson. Charity gets her one-on-one in Estonia, but Kat Izzo kisses Zach right before he goes. Here’s what happens.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.]

Kat Izzo in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charity Lawson seemed like a frontrunner since the beginning of the season. She finally gets a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross in Estonia in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6. Zach and Charity were supposed to go on a solo date in London in episode 5, but Zach’s coronavirus caused him to cancel all his dates except his first one-on-one with Gabi Elnicki.

“Being here with Zach, it’s all a dream,” Charity tells the camera during her one-on-one, according to a clip from the episode. Charity and Zach take a ride around Estonia in a horse-drawn carriage.

Zach talks to host Jesse Palmer about all of the women in the season, and he notes his time spent with Charity before their one-on-one has been “great.”

“With Charity, and everything leading up to this point, it’s been great,” Zach says.

Kat Izzo kisses Zach Shallcross before the date

When love is on the line, all bets are off. ? Don't miss a dramatic night of #TheBachelor at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/WC1sixBFdB — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 27, 2023

Kat Izzo causes a stir in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6. A clip from the episode shows Zach Shallcross approaching the room after Gabi Elnicki reads the date card.

“Charity, let’s make up for lost time,” Gabi reads out loud to the women.

“I’m still obviously on his mind,” Charity says after getting the one-on-one date. “It really feels good to know he wants this one-on-one just as much as I do.”

Zach then approaches the room of women to take Charity Lawson on her date — but Kat Izzo intervenes. “Zach, before you go, can you come with me?” Kat asks Zach. Zach agrees, and they head into the hallway alone. “I just missed you and I wanted to say hi to you before you left,” she tells him before kissing him.

“Zach came here specifically for Charity and Kat steals him like we’re at a f***ing cocktail party,” Brooklyn Willie tells the cameras.

Charity also makes a comment about how the timing of Kat’s interjection felt inappropriate.

“What could you possibly tell him that’s gonna change your path in this?” Aly Jacobs adds.

How far do Kat Izzo and Brooklyn Willie get in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27?

Tonight's episode of #TheBachelor will leave you speechless. Catch every shocking moment starting at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Q4ggbfyId7 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 27, 2023

Kat Izzo kissing Zach Shallcross before Charity Lawson’s one-on-one in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 6 causes major issues between Kat and Brooklyn Willie. The previews show Brooklyn confronting Kat about her behavior. Reality Steve reports Brooklyn becomes the primary “pot-stirrer” after Christina Mandrell’s exit, and much of the drama likely concerns her beef with Kat.

“Just heard she was a pot stirrer and was in the middle of a lot of drama,” Reality Steve said of Brooklyn.

“… But from all I’ve been told, just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV.”

So, how far do both Kat and Brooklyn get? The Bachelor spoilers note both women head home in episode 7. Zach reportedly eliminates Kat at the rose ceremony and sends Brooklyn home during her one-on-one date.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.