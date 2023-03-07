‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Zach Shallcross Gives Huge Clue Kaity Biggar Wins on Instagram Stories

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 is coming to a close soon, as just seven women remain heading into episode 7. Zach Shallcross has established close connections with all seven women headed to Budapest, Hungary. But only one wins his heart — and he recently posted a significant clue that points to The Bachelor winner being Kaity Biggar.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding who wins.]

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kaity Biggar discussed her relationship with Zach Shallcross on a podcast

Kaity Biggar established an early connection with Zach Shallcross in The Bachelor Season 27. Zach gave her an overnight date well before the Fantasy Suites, though Kaity maintains nothing sexual happened. She spoke about the date and her budding romance with Zach on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast.

“I was super shocked, super excited though, when he did ask me,” Kaity said regarding her overnight date at the museum. ” … I was blown away.”

Unfortunately, sleeping overnight with Zach wasn’t as dreamy as Kaity would’ve liked. She explained that she has difficulty sleeping even in the best environment. “Sleeping in that tent wasn’t it,” she said. ” … You could hear construction off in the distance, Zach kind of snoring a little bit, and I just couldn’t sleep. Hence why I was like, ‘I got no sleep.’ I think Zach got a little bit of sleep, but not me.”

Zach Shallcross left this major clue that he’s still with her now

A magical date to remember, even if no animals came to life. ? pic.twitter.com/OTUdLFoAAP — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 7, 2023

Toward the end of the podcast episode, The Bachelor frontrunner Kaity Biggar talked about her time in Austin, Texas. She mentioned a barbecue place she really liked.

“I’m on a contract right now in Austin, and I love it here,” Kaity said of her current travel nursing job. “I thought I was gonna be here for like, three to six months, but I was like, I love it here too much. I’m not going anywhere.”

“There’s some good barbecue spots,” she continued. “There’s Franklin’s Barbecue, which is really good, and Terry Black’s Barbecue. … I love Terry Black’s pork ribs. I could crush those, they’re so good.”

After Kaity mentioned Terry Black’s, Zach Shallcross posted a photo of Terry Black’s Barbecue to his Instagram Stories. “Best BBQ no question,” he captioned the post, as seen on Reddit.

Fans on Reddit think this is a clear indicator that Zach and Kaity were in the same location when Kaity recorded the podcast episode. And if they’re in the same place, they’re together after the show.

“The leaked pic is out, pretty much everyone knows who the F1 is,” a Reddit fan noted. “The only thing that could happen from now ’til AFR are couples breaking up which I doubt will happen to them. I guess not the biggest deal to throw out subtle hints like this.”

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 spoilers: Who wins the season?

According to The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers from Reality Steve, Kaity Biggar wins. “As you know the final three are Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi,” the spoiler guru wrote. “That’s all you had up to this point. Ariel was eliminated at the overnight date rose ceremony, so your final two are Kaity and Gabi. Zach is engaged to Kaity Biggar.”

Reality Steve acknowledged that another Instagram account said Gabi Elnicki won. But given the evidence presented, it’s clear that Kaity and Zach are together now. Zach’s said that he’s very happy since the show ended, indicating he and Kaity are still very much dating and engaged.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

