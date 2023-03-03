‘The Bachelor’: Kaity Biggar Explains Why She Got ‘No Sleep’ on Her Overnight With Zach

Kaity Biggar made history during The Bachelor Season 27 by receiving a franchise-first early overnight date with the lead. Kaity and Zach spent the night at a museum during a romantic 1-on-1. Of course, the other women were jealous that Kaity got such coveted alone time with Zach, and some might have been left wondering why she got no sleep that night.

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 3, Kaity Biggar received Zach’s second 1-on-1 date. The pair spent a romantic evening at the Museum of Natural History, but there was a twist. Zach asked Kaity to spend the night with him, and she accepted.

The pair donned silky pajamas and raced around the museum. At the end of the evening, they slept in a tent set up with two small beds in the museum.

When Kaity arrived back at the Bachelor Mansion the next morning, the women were curious and jealous. Katiy told the women that she had a “fun night” at the museum, and when Gabi asked if she got any sleep, she responded, “Nope.”

Kaity explains what went down during her 1-on-1 date on ‘The Bachelor’

While appearing on a recent episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Kaity shared precisely what went down during her overnight with Zach and why she didn’t get any sleep on date.

“I’m really bad at sleeping. Like I have a white noise machine and all this stuff, so sleeping in that tent wasn’t it. It wasn’t the play for me,” Kaity explained. “You could hear construction off in the distance, Zach kind of snoring a little bit, and I just couldn’t sleep. Hence why I was like, ‘I got no sleep.’ I think Zach got a little bit of sleep but not me.”

Kaity confirmed that she and Zach did push their twin beds together. “It was actually quite chilly in there,” she revealed. Although Bachelor Nation might think there are more scandalous details to their date, Kaity assures fans that that wasn’t the case.

“I remember we were having a conversation, and he was like, ‘Ok, goodnight.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ So I started talking again. I’m like, ‘I don’t think I heard that right,’ and then… ‘K goodnight!'” laughed Kaity. “So yeah. Nothing happened. For those who think something happened.”

Zach prepares for ‘no sex’ Fantasy Suites

While Kaity clarifies that nothing scandalous happened during her night at the museum with Zach, the real Fantasy Suite dates are approaching. However, in a new sneak peek, Zach seemingly tells Jesse Palmer that he will not be having sex during any of his Fantasy Suites. Perhaps he learned a thing or two from previous Bachelors’ experiences on the show.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.