‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Zach Shallcross Gets a Franchise-First Early Overnight Date

By now, long-time fans of The Bachelor know that the lead doesn’t have the opportunity to have an overnight date until pretty late in the season. Fantasy Suites take place when the Bachelor has only three contestants left. During this time, the lead is able to finally spend some alone time with three women. However, it looks like Zach is getting the first-ever early overnight date.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor 2023 regarding Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.]

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

What happens during Fantasy Suites?

Bachelor Nation knows that Fantasy Suites are usually the first time the Bachelor and his contestants have a real alone time together. The overnight dates occur when the lead is down to his final three contestants. Obviously, there’s an opportunity for physical intimacy during the Fantasy Suites, but these dates are about more than just sex.

“It’s such an unnatural situation, but in the moment, you’re so excited,” former Bachelor contestant Courtney Robertson told RadarOnline.

“It was the first time, other than skinny-dipping, to talk to him without the cameras and get to the bottom of could we work, how do you really feel about me. Viewers watching really don’t connect with that aspect. I do know most people don’t sleep with everybody, but just use that time to talk to that person.”

Kaity Biggar gets an early overnight date during ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Week 3

Overnight dates don’t happen until the very end of The Bachelor, but Zach Shallcross’ season is changing things. Reality Steve reports that Zach and Kaity Biggar enjoy a 1-on-1 date at the Museum of Natural History during week 3.

TV Insider released a sneak peek video of the pair on their date. Zach tells the cameras, “Kaity has zero idea what she’s about to get herself into. I can’t wait to see her reaction.” On their date, Zach asks Kaity if she would like to spend the night at the museum with him.

“Absolutely,” Kaity responds, telling cameras, “The fact that it’s just him and I here is so special to me.” The pair don silky PJs and have a tent sent up inside the museum.

Back at the Bachelor Mansion, the other women are getting in their own heads. “What scares me is, I don’t think she’s coming back soon,” Gabi says. “I think the hardest part is knowing how awesome she is because I could truly see them together, and that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Does Kaity Biggar make it the real Fantasy Suites?

The Bachelor fans should keep in mind that Zach’s overnight date with Kaity is only taking place in week 3. Zach has a long way to go before the official Fantasy Suites. However, according to Reality Steve, Kaity gets a rose during her 1-on-1 with Zach in week 3. The spoiler guru also reports that Kaity makes it to the official Fantasy Suites, earning her two overnight dates with Zach.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.