Charity Lawson's journey to find love begins soon. Here's 'The Bachelorette' Season 20 premiere date and time, plus how to watch.

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 20 is nearly here, and fans can’t wait to see Charity Lawson take over as the next lead. Charity made it quite far with Zach Shallcross, but she couldn’t capture his heart after he met her family during hometown week. Now, it’s her turn to find love. Here’s what to know about The Bachelorette Season 20 premiere date and time, plus how to watch.

Charity Lawson | Craig Sjodin ABC via Getty Images

Fans can catch The Bachelorette Season 20 premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023. While the season typically airs at 8 p.m. ET, fans should prepare for a new time slot. ABC will now air The Bachelorette at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere lasts two hours and will finish at 11 p.m. ET.

Many fans already expressed their disapproval of the new time slot. ABC announced the news via Instagram on March 24, 2023, and some fans threatened not to watch the new season at all.

“Why are we starting so late?” a fan questioned on the post.

“I hate the 9 p.m. start time,” another fan noted. “Way to push away your fan base.”

“Is 9 p.m. a joke?” another fan noted. “This needs to be reevaluated. Unless they’re trying to make it so no one watches.”

Some fans already believe future seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are in trouble after Zach Shallcross’s disastrous season. Zach chose Kaity Biggar, but he publically humiliated Gabi Elnicki after having sex with her on the show and then telling everyone about their intimate night. Gabi made it clear it would take her some time to recover from the trauma that Zach and the series caused her.

How to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 premiere

Fans planning on tuning into The Bachelorette Season 20 premiere have options. Those with cable can catch the season premiere as it airs live on ABC.

Those without cable can utilize streaming services like fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream to catch the premiere as it airs. Sling TV and FuboTV come with a seven-day free trial, and YouTube TV offers up to 14 days free when first signing up. There’s a five-day free trial available for new DirecTV Stream subscribers.

Fans who can wait until the new season heads to streaming are in luck. Hulu will stream the entire season of The Bachelorette Season 20. New episodes will be available to stream on the platform a day after they air. Currently, fans can catch up on seasons 18, 8, and 10-13 on Hulu.

Charity Lawson explained what she’s looking for in a lifelong partner

The Bachelorette Season 20 premiere will reintroduce fans to Charity Lawson. Charity was a fan favorite during Zach Shallcross’s season, and she’s certainly not looking to mess around when it comes to finding true love. She explained what she’s looking for while on Good Morning America.

“I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person, so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well,” she said. “I think, for me, that’s something that I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner. But also, I love to laugh and have a good time, so a sense of humor, I think that’s huge. So, anyone who can come up with a good joke or two is a winner.”

From the sounds of Charity’s Instagram, it seems she likely found love. She posted several photos of her poolside on May 6, 2023. “Poolside reflecting on the last few weeks … overflowing with gratitude,” she captioned the post.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.