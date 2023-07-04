Does Brayden Bowers make it far with Charity Lawson in 'The Bachelorette' 2023? Here's what to know about the controversial cast member.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 premiere gave fans a glimpse into what Charity Lawson’s men are like — and Brayden Bowers already made a splash. Brayden didn’t make a good impression on Charity’s brother, and it seems he runs into bigger issues with the other cast members this season. So, how far does Brayden get in The Bachelorette 2023? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Brayden Bowers.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: How far does Brayden Bowers get?

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers indicate Brayden Bowers makes it quite far into the competition.

Viewers who watched the premiere know Brayden received the First Impression Rose despite rubbing Charity Lawson’s brother the wrong way. Brayden and Charity shared an intimate kiss, and when the kiss was over, Brayden bragged about it to the rest of the house. Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, was undercover as the bartender — and he heard everything Brayden said about his sister. According to Nehemiah, Brayden seemed a little too comfortable talking about his fantastic connection with Charity on night one.

Charity didn’t seem to mind Brayden’s confident energy, though. Despite Nehemiah’s warnings, Charity awarded Brayden and told him she felt the same as he did.

While it may seem like Brayden could win Charity’s heart in the end, he reportedly doesn’t. Charity shares a one-on-one date with Brayden in episode 3, and he receives a rose during the date. But he doesn’t make it much further than this. Charity reportedly sends Brayden home before the fourth rose ceremony, so he likely exits during episode 4. The spoilers note Charity sends him home during the night portion of the group date. Aaron Bryant, Caleb, Joey, John, Michael, Sean, and Tanner also reportedly went on this group date.

A clip from the season promo seems to show Charity saying goodbye to Brayden — and it doesn’t look like they left their relationship on good terms. She shuts the door behind him as he enters the car.

He wanted a 1-on-1 date in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20 Episode 2

Brayden Bowers had high hopes of getting the first one-on-one date during The Bachelorette 2023 after receiving the First Impression Rose. But Charity gave her first one-on-one to Aaron Bryant. A clip posted to Twitter from the group date in episode 2 shows Brayden stating he feels like Charity should give it to him.

“I feel like that group date rose is looking really good, and I think we all want it,” Brayden’s voice states. He then tells the other men, “If I don’t get it right now, what does that mean from going to having the First Impression Rose to not being on a one-on-one date. It’s hard for me.”

When one of the other men questioned Brayden he added, “Maybe I sound like a spoiled brat. I don’t want a First Impression Rose. I want your time.”

“Brayden is totally acting like a child,” Adrian Hassan says. “You can kind of tell those people that it’s really serious and those people that it’s not. I know I’m here for the right reasons. I’m ready to settle down, I’m ready to get really serious.”

Adrian tells Charity how he feels about Brayden, and she has a worried reaction.

“This isn’t a game,” she tells the camera. “I’m not here for anything else. That could mean people aren’t here for the right reasons. This is an engagement at the end of this. That truly was not what I was expecting to hear.’

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

