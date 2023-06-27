Charity Lawson's brother Nehemiah is helping her weed out the bad eggs during her 'Bachelorette' premiere. Here's more about 'the singing dentist.'

Tonight is the premiere of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. Along with getting to see Charity in action, viewer’s will also get to see her brother, Nehemiah, work her 25 contestants. He’s going undercover as the evening’s bartender to weed out who is and isn’t there for the right reasons. Here’s more about what Nehemiah is up to this evening and who the Bachelorette’s brother is.

Nehemiah pretends to be bartender Charles during ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere

“Because I’m the older brother, I’m on the lookout,” Nehemiah explains in a preview. “I have a plan. It involves a disguise.”

The disguise for Charles includes a curly black wig, a mustache, and a fedora. Though even with the new hair and hat, one contestant almost recognizes him from Charity’s hometown when she was on The Bachelor.

Nehemiah’s intention is to “put these guys in their place because men can be dogs.”

When he finally reveals his identity, some contestants look visibly worried.

“Holy s***! I talked to that man, what the hell did I say?” says contestant John B.

“It’s time to go tell my sister what’s been going on,” Nehemiah tells the camera. “She might be really upset.”

Charity on her brother’s ‘Bachelorette’ appearance

Charity was thankful to have her protective brother looking out for her on her first night as the Bachelorette.

“I was a little nervous about what was going to be said,” she told Parade. “My brother just fits the role and fit right in. Having his insight I knew was going to be helpful for me as I continued on my journey.”

The lead also told the publication what people might be surprised to learn about her brother.

“It’s always fascinating when people find out what my brother does for a living,” she said. “By day, he’s a pediatric dentist but he also has a minor in musical theater so he loves performing and doing the arts. He’s a man who’s full of personality as well. He’s charismatic. He is single so listen, we might have a Bachelor coming around the corner! We don’t know.”

More about Nehemiah

Charity’s brother has quite the impressive resume. According to Distractify, Nehemiah is a pediatric dentist at SouthPark Pediatric Dentistry based in Charlotte, N.C. Previously, he held pediatric dental residencies at Texas A&M’s College of Dentistry, Scottish Rite for Children, and Children’s Health.

For undergrad, Charity’s brother attended the University of Georgia, where he obtained a B.A. in Theater and a B.S. in Biology with an emphasis in Neuroscience. While at UGA, he was president of the Accidentals and the Pre-Dental Society Vice President. His extracurricular activities included intramural sports and theater. In 2015, he graduated magna cum laude.

Nehemiah went on to get his DDS in Dentistry from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In 2019, he pursued his Postdoctoral Specialty Certificate in Pediatric Dentistry/Periodontics from Texas A&M’s School of Dentistry.

Check out Nehemiah’s Instagram for photos of “the singing dentist” performing, traveling, and cheering on his sister.