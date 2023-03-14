‘The Bachelor’: Charity Lawson Teases ‘the Best Is yet to Come’ After Heartbreaking Hometowns

The Bachelor Season 27 hometowns ended in heartbreak for Charity Lawson. Despite her solid connection with Zach and his charming interactions with her family, the Georgia native went home that evening. Although Charity’s journey with Zach is over, she’s keeping her head up and maybe even hinting at an exciting turn of events.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns.]

Charity Lawson and Jesse Palmer | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charity Lawson is from Columbus, GA

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 8, Zach Shallcross visited Charity in her hometown of Columbus, GA. There Zach met Charity’s parents, siblings, and many of her friends. Later the pair danced and listened to music at a local bar.

The date went well for Charity and Zach, despite the fact that it was an incredibly emotional day. However, Charity did not receive a rose after hometowns. The child and family therapist teared up while saying her goodbyes to Zach. Nevertheless, she left the show gracefully.

“I took a big risk coming here and putting my heart out on the line,” Charity told Zach. “And I knew that from night one, the moment that you spoke and the moment that I knew it was you, I knew that this experience was going to be something incredible. It’s bittersweet for sure.”

Charity teases ‘the best is yet to come’ after leaving ‘The Bachelor’

Despite Charity’s heartbreaking goodbye to Zach on The Bachelor, she took the time to reflect and show gratitude for her time on the show. “Going into this journey, I had no idea what I was walking into. But wow, was it an experience of a lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I was challenged and pushed to a level of vulnerability that I didn’t know was possible for myself. Through the highs and lows, I grew as a person through it all and was able to discover depths of myself, and that is the true victory.”

Charity wrote about the “great group of girls” she shared her journey with and Zach acting as a “constant safe space.” She also thanked “every single producer and staff behind the scenes” and “bachelor nation and all the fans for the love.” She ended her post by writing, “One thing I know is true: the best is yet to come!”

Is Charity Lawson the next Bachelorette?

Many fans in Bachelor Nation are now hoping that Charity Lawson will be the next Bachelorette, and her optimistic Instagram post might just hint at it.

Reality Steve reports that Charity is, in fact, the franchise’s next lead, though he adds that nothing is final until ABC officially announces it. Tonight March 14, Zach’s contestants reunite, and Jesse Palmer will announce the next Bachelorette. Will Charity step into the role?

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

