'The Bachelorette' 2023 star Charity Lawson likely just gave a clue as to who earns the First Impression Rose during her season. Here's what she said.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is quickly approaching, and fans will get to meet all of the men vying for Charity Lawson’s heart. Charity got her start on Zach Shallcross’s season. While she didn’t find love with Zach, she did win the love of viewers. Now, The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers are here, and Charity might’ve given a clue as to who gets the First Impression Rose.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the final four men.]

Charity Lawson gave a clue regarding who wins ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 First Impression Rose

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers have been mum about Charity Lawson’s First Impression Rose. Every season of the series, the lead gives out a single rose to the contestant who gives them the best first impression. And that contestant typically makes it extremely far in the competition. And a recent clip posted to Reddit of Charity talking about her men this season shows her pointing out one contestant who made a fantastic impression on her on night one.

While at the County Music Awards, Charity stood in front of a poster board with the faces of many of the men from her season. “So, I’m gonna give little tidbits of little important or interesting things about some of them,” she told the camera.

She then pointed to the face of contestant John Buresh. “Alright, first up,” she said. “This one, night one, you do not want to miss — at all,” she added through nervous laughter.

Charity went on to point to other men, but she didn’t mention any of them making a huge splash night one aside from John.

John Buresh makes a good first impression on Charity Lawson

John Buresh is a 27-year-old data scientist from Excelsior, Minnesota. He loves to travel, as he’s visited five out of seven continents, and he also loves working out and rereading the Harry Potter books.

A promo video for John gives fans more insight into who he is when he’s not competing for Charity Lawson’s love. The Bachelorette 2023 Twitter posted a video of John meeting Charity for the first time. He offers her a fortune cookie that states, “You will meet the man of your dreams. His name is John.” The promo then goes into John’s background.

“When I found out that Charity was the Bachelorette, I was extremely excited,” he said. “My family is a mixed culture, and that has changed the way I’ve grown up and my sister’s grown up. I don’t think you ever truly predict that there’s going to be a spark, but given how much we have in common, I feel like there’s a good chance.”

The end of the promo shows John kissing Charity, and he’s wearing the same suit he wears on night one. This likely means they kiss on the first night, adding an even higher likelihood that he receives the First Impression Rose.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Does he make it to the final 4 men?

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 lead Charity Lawson | Connie Chornuk/ABC via Getty Images

The man who gets the First Impression Rose typically gets a confidence boost heading into the remainder of The Bachelorette. But it’s not always a surefire ticket to the end. So, does John Buresh make it to the top four men in Charity Lawson’s season, according to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve?

Unfortunately for John, he gets cut along the way. The reality spoiler guru posted to Instagram that Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko make it to the top four. These four men make it to Charity’s hometown dates.

The Bachelorette 2023 premieres Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.