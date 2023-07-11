Multiple men from 'The Bachelorette' 2023 are already confirmed to hit the beach for 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2023. Here's who fans will see.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is in full swing, and Charity Lawson is well on her way to finding the man of her dreams. Charity has numerous fantastic men to choose from this season, but she can only pick one. And that leaves the remaining men as eligible bachelors for the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast. Here’s who’s allegedly joining, according to spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Charity Lawson’s eliminations.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

These men from Charity Lawson’s season are confirmed to join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 cast

Charity Lawson can only end up with one man from The Bachelorette 2023. So, which of her men joined the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast?

Reality Steve spoke about the next season of Paradise on his podcast, Daily Roundup. He explained that filming began in early June 2023, and he could confirm quite a few cast members who hit the beach on day one. “As we know, the show starts with minimum 16; sometimes they’ve started with 18; sometimes they’ve started with 20,” he stated.

While he doesn’t have the full cast, he could reveal that the majority of the women will come from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor, and many of the men will come from Charity’s season. The first men that Reality Steve reported were Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad.

“I know that Sean’s gonna be there at some point,” he stated. “Tanner’s going to be there at some point. They might be in the initial cast, I don’t know.”

“There’s obviously going to be many more from Charity’s season that go down there,” Reality Steve continued.

The spoiler guru shared additional intel via the Daily Roundup on July 10, 2023. He stated that he knows Aaron Bryant and Joey Graziadei don’t win Charity’s heart this season, and he then added that Aaron’s headed to Paradise. “Aaron didn’t win because that guy’s on Paradise. It’s clear that he didn’t win,” Reality Steve stated.

Brayden Bowers is also likely to join the cast

Brayden Bowers is the most controversial cast member in The Bachelorette 2023, and Reality Steve believes he joins the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast.

“I would think Brayden is going down, too,” Reality Steve stated. “I had heard that name floating around. I bet you he’s going down to Paradise.”

Brayden made a fantastic impression on Charity Lawson, but the other men during her season found him highly suspect. Several cast members warned Charity on night one that they didn’t like how Brayden spoke about his first kiss with Charity. Her brother, Nehemiah, also warned her about Brayden’s intentions. Despite the warnings, she still awarded him the First Impression Rose.

Brayden hit another snag with Charity in episode 2. He expressed disappointment that she’d kissed Joey Graziadei in front of the other men on her group date, and he reportedly called her “classless” to the other men. While he shared his opinion with Charity, she only later learned about the harsh words he used against her. Despite what she heard, she still gave him a rose at the rose ceremony.

In episode 3, Charity gave Brayden a one-on-one date, displeasing the other men. But he finally runs out of luck in episode 4. The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers state Charity sends Brayden home during the night portion of the group date. It’s unclear exactly what goes down, but the previews appear to show him stating he’s not ready for an engagement.

Elements of this story were first reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.