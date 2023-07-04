'The Bachelorette' 2023 spoilers regarding episode 2 are here. Here's who Charity Lawson sends home during the second rose ceremony.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is here with episode 2, and fans can’t wait to see who heads home next. The first episode of the season showed Charity Lawson meeting her men for the first time, and she was overjoyed to meet the new cast members and find her husband among them. So, who heads home after the second rose ceremony? Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episode 2.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Who does Charity Lawson send home in episode 2?

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers are here regarding episode 2. The premiere episode showed Charity Lawson meeting her cast of 25 men as they each stepped out of the limo. She made immediate connections with several of the men, though several others failed to impress her. Chris Spell, Joe Menzia, Khalid Hassan, Nic Barber, Peter Cappio, and Taylor Pegg all went home on the first night.

Now, there are only 19 men left heading into episode 2. The men remaining are Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, Joey Graziadei, John Buresh, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, Michael Barbour, Sean McLaughlin, Spencer Storbeck, Tanner Courtad, Warwick Reider, and Xavier Bonner.

The first group date includes 12 of Charity’s men playing dodgeball on the beach. The 12 men are Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Arthur, Caleb Balgaard, Dotun Olubeko, James Pierce, John Buresh, Kaleb Kim, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, and Xavier Bonner. The second group date includes six men: Joey Graziadei, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Michael Barbour, Spencer Storbeck, and Warwick Reider. The six men have a friendly competition for the longest kiss with Charity. As for the one-on-one date, Charity gives that to Aaron Bryant.

So, who heads home? Charity sends five men home: Caleb Arthur, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young, Kaleb Kim, and Spencer Storbeck. She now has 14 men remaining heading into the third rose ceremony.

The men think Brayden Bowers has ‘spring break energy’ heading into the rest of the season

Brayden Bowers in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Brayden Bowers continues to capture Charity Lawson’s attention in episode 2. But the remaining men don’t seem to like his energy.

“I’m crushing on you,” Brayden tells Charity in the Twitter promo for episode 2. To that, Charity laughs and seems to love it. But the other men aren’t on the same page.

“Seems like Brayden’s here for spring break,” one of the men says in a voiceover.

“This is an engagement at the end of this,” Charity adds. “I’m not here for spring break. So, go home.”

The premiere showed Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, also taking issue with Brayden’s attitude. Brayden and Charity kissed, and Brayden was extremely excited to share the news with the rest of the house — including the bartender. But he didn’t know that Nehemiah was the bartender in disguise. After Nehemiah caught wind of Brayden’s confidence after kissing Charity, he told Charity that he found Brayden’s attitude cocky and slightly offensive.

Charity initially showed concern over Brayden’s attitude. But she then awarded him the First Impression Rose, much to the surprise of the remaining men in the house.

Fans will have to wait and see how he continues to receive flack from the other men. The Twitter promo shows the other cast members potentially targeting Brayden during the dodgeball group date, but it’s clear he’s a frontrunner for winning Charity’s heart early in the competition. And the spoilers don’t note who wins the dodgeball date — so it could be Brayden walking away with another rose.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

