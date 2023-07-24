'The Bachelorette' 2023 has a major schedule change starting with episode 5 on July 24, 2023. Here's what time viewers should tune in.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues on with episode 5 on Monday, July 24, 2023. Fans get to see Charity Lawson in New Orleans as she continues her journey to find love. Additionally, there’s a major schedule change with the season that begins this week. So, what time does The Bachelorette 2023 air? Here’s what to know.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 schedule: What time does episode 5 air?

The Bachelorette 2023 schedule is changing for episode 5, which airs on July 24, 2023. Previously, the season aired new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Starting on July 24, new episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET. Claim to Fame Season 2 will begin airing new episodes on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET after The Bachelorette ends.

The synopsis for The Bachelorette Season 20 Episode 5 is as follows: “With hometowns on the line and Charity’s last chance at clarity before meeting families, she and the bachelors spend a crucial week in New Orleans filled with unexpected dates and shocking twists.”

The time change will certainly give the season higher viewership. The premiere of the new season only had 1.9 million total viewers, whereas the season premiere of The Bachelorette Season 19 had 3 million viewers. On the other hand, Claim to Fame Season 2 brought in 2.4 million viewers during its 8 p.m. ET time slot. Claim to Fame will likely have far fewer viewers with a 10 p.m. ET time slot.

The season is already halfway over with hometowns in episode 6

Fans feel like Charity Lawson’s season is flying by — and that’s because it is. The Bachelorette 2023 schedule shows that only a few episodes remain once hometowns in episode 6 air. Episode 7, which airs on Aug. 7, 2023, features overnight dates. Then, episode 8, which airs on Aug. 14, shows the Men Tell All special. Finally, the three-hour finale airs on Aug. 21, making the season just nine episodes long.

Bachelor Nation fans have plenty to look forward to after The Bachelorette. Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 airs soon after Charity’s season ends, and it will feature plenty of men from her season as well as numerous women from Zach Shallcross’s season. Additionally, The Golden Bachelor will likely premiere in September 2023.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

