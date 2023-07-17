Does Xavier Bonner make it to the end of 'The Bachelorette' 2023? Here's what to know about how far the cast member makes it.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues on, and Charity Lawson will pick her winner before fans know it. Xavier Bonner caught Charity’s eye early on, and he receives his first one-on-one date before the fourth rose ceremony. So, how far does he get? Here’s what to know about Xavier, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023: How far does Xavier Bonner get?

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Xavier Bonner gets quite far. Spoilers from Reality Steve note he likely makes it all the way to the top three men, and because the winner has not yet been confirmed, Charity Lawson may pick him in the end. This also means that Charity meets his family during hometown week and keeps him for the overnight dates.

The Bachelorette Instagram page posted a clip of Xavier on June 12, 2023. In the clip, Xavier introduces himself as being 6-feet-6-inches tall, and he noted many people assume he plays basketball. “I’m like, no, I’m a scientist,” he says with a laugh. “My mom suffers from an autoimmune disease, so I’d attribute my interest in science to her.”

The clip then shows him stating he wants to get married and is hoping for fantastic chemistry with Charity. “We love science!” he adds.

According to Reality Steve, the Instagram clip originally had a clip of Xavier and Charity kissing on the beach, but it appears this clip was removed. If Xavier really did kiss Charity on the beach, then that means he absolutely made it to the final three men, as the finale takes place in Fiji. “Once that picture is confirmed 100% it’s Xavier, then we know your final three,” Reality Steve wrote.

If Xavier doesn’t make it to the final three, then Charity may send him home after meeting his family during hometowns.

Xavier Bonner made a good impression on Charity Lawson early on in The Bachelorette 2023. And she continues to want to get to know him with a one-on-one date in episode 4.

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Xavier goes on his first one-on-one with Charity while they’re visiting Washington. She and Xavier reportedly go on a grape-stomping date, and she awards him a rose. Charity also goes on a one-on-one date with Dotun Olubeko that same week, and she also gives him a rose. Charity sends four men home in episode 4, leaving only six remaining.

As for the following week, Reality Steve reports Charity has three one-on-one dates — and it seems likely that Xavier gets back-to-back one-on-ones. Charity reportedly goes on dates with Joey Graziadei, Dotun, and then either Aaron Bryant or Xavier. This then leaves three men for the group date.

Who else makes it to the final 3 men, according to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers?

If Xavier Bonner makes it to Charity Lawson’s final three men as The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers state, who else stands with him? It seems likely that Dotun Olubeko and Aaron Bryant make it to the final three with Xavier. But Joey Graziadei might also have a shot.

Aaron received the first one-on-one date with Charity in the entire season, and they had an immediate spark. “Aaron definitely made the final three and had an overnight date,” Reality Steve wrote. “He did not get eliminated at four and then brought to Fiji to try and win Charity back as has been erroneously reported by Instagram pages.”

