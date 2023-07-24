'The Bachelorette' 2023 episode 5 contains a 2-on-1 date that doesn't save either participant from elimination, according to spoilers.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues on with episode 5 on July 24, 2023. Charity Lawson takes her remaining six men to New Orleans, and she sends several men home. But before she makes her difficult decision, she has a complicated two-on-one date that doesn’t end well, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episode 5.]

The Bachelorette 2023 continues in New Orleans with episode 5. Two of the remaining six men receive one-on-one dates — and they’re Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers. This marks Joey’s first one-on-one date and Dotun’s second date.

Earlier episodes this season showed Charity going on two one-on-one dates and a group date — but the episode in New Orleans reportedly differs. Reality Steve spoke on his Daily Roundup podcast regarding how there’s a surprise two-on-one date in episode 5 involving Tanner Courtad and Sean McLaughlin. Originally, Reality Steve reported that Charity had three one-on-one dates in New Orleans, but he corrected himself on the Daily Roundup. Neither of these men received one-on-one dates with Charity before the two-on-one.

So, how does the two-on-one date conclude? Charity reportedly can’t decide on who to keep around, so she keeps both of them temporarily without awarding either of them a rose. “She just keeps them because she’s indecisive, which is very, very bizarre,” Reality Steve said on his podcast.

Ultimately, both Sean and Tanner head home in episode 5, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers. But their eliminates happen well after their two-on-one date. Sean gets upset with Charity when he’s put on another group date with three other men, and when he marches to her room asking for answers, she sends him home. Tanner presumably does not receive a rose after the three-person group date with Aaron Bryant and Xavier Bonner.

“She knew going into New Orleans that Sean and Tanner were going home this episode,” Reality Steve adds. “Period, end of story. She knew it. So, to give them a two-on-one in between Joey and Dotun’s date and then keep them both and say ‘I haven’t made my decision,’ it just makes no sense. I mean, it’s dragging out the inevitable.”

Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad reportedly joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 cast

While Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad don’t receive Charity’s rose in episode 5, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, fans will see them again. Sean and Tanner reportedly signed up to join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 cast.

“I know that Sean’s gonna be there at some point,” he stated on the Daily Roundup. “Tanner’s going to be there at some point. They might be in the initial cast, I don’t know.”

“There’s obviously going to be many more from Charity’s season that go down there,” he added.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 hasn’t received an official premiere date just yet.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

