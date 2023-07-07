Charity Lawson's Instagram Stories might've given away who wins her season. Here are the latest spoilers for 'The Bachelorette' 2023.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues on, and fans are eager to know who Charity Lawson chooses as the winner. Spoiler guru Reality Steve typically knows the winner of the season before it even begins. But this time, the winner remains a mystery. However, Charity might’ve just given away who she picks on her Instagram. Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers regarding what she posted.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Charity Lawson’s winner and final three men.]

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko were spotted at the same restaurant

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko make it quite far in the competition. And it seems she might pick him in the end, as they were recently at the same restaurant.

Reality Steve said on his Daily Roundup podcast on July 7, 2023, that Dotun posted a telling image to his Instagram Stories. “Dotun posted an Instagram story of a plate of food, and he tagged it ‘Dutch Fred’s,’ which is a restaurant, I guess, in Brooklyn. It’s in New York somewhere. Twenty-three house earlier, Charity had posted an Instagram story of two drinks in a very darkly lit room with a candle, and that candle is from Dutch Fred’s. So, it has just been assumed that they were together. She had posted it 24 hours before he did.”

With both Dotun and Charity posting from the same restaurant, does this mean Dotun’s the winner? It certainly might. But Reality Steve says it’s still inconclusive. The spoiler guru said the winning couple wouldn’t get to hang out at a restaurant together while the season airs.

“The whole point of the show is to keep the final couple hidden as much as possible,” he added. ” … I could tell you that there’s no way that Dotun and Charity were at the restaurant together at the same time, sitting at the same table, having a romantic dinner together at Dutch Fred’s.”

Dotun Olubeko makes it to the finale 3 men, according to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve, Dotun Olubeko definitely makes it to Charity Lawson’s final three men. “Dotun is most certainly in your final 3 due to video footage of him being seen in Fiji during filming,” the spoiler guru wrote.

As for the other final three men, Dotun likely makes it to the finale with Xavier Bonner and Aaron Bryant, though there’s a chance that Joey Graziadei makes it instead of Aaron or Xavier.

