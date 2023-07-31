Who does Charity Lawson send home in 'The Bachelorette' 2023 hometown week? Here's what to know, according to spoilers.

Hometown week is here for ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023, which means Charity Lawson gets to meet the families of her four remaining men. Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko remain in the running to win Charity’s heart. But who does she send home? Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers for hometowns in episode 6.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Who goes home during hometown week in episode 6?

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers are here for episode 6, hometown week. Charity Lawson travels across the U.S. to meet the families of her final four men. First, she travels to Ohio to meet Xavier Bonner’s family. She then heads to Pennsylvania to meet Joey Graziadei’s family. Next, she travels to Texas for Aaron Bryant’s family. Finally, she heads to California to meet Dotun Olubeko’s family.

While Charity’s excited to meet the families of the men she’s been dating, getting to know the parents is nerve-wracking. Early clips from hometowns show the parents asking Charity hard-hitting questions.

So, who heads home? Unfortunately, Charity doesn’t give Aaron a rose, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers. Joey, Dotun, and Xavier move on to overnight dates the following week while Charity sends Aaron home.

“Aaron gets eliminated at hometowns next week,” spoiler guru Reality Steve wrote. “As mentioned on the Daily Roundup, I did not know until last week who got eliminated after hometowns until Joey was shown in the previews in Fiji with Charity, which confirmed his overnight date.”

A clip from hometowns shows Aaron’s mother talking to Charity.

“Aaron has a wonderful heart,” Aaron’s mother says in the clip posted to Twitter. “He’s warm and loving, and all I want for Aaron is to be happy and to be loved by someone that loves him as much as I do.”

His mother then asks Charity what she finds attractive in Aaron. Charity tells his mother she believes he’s very “gentle” and “passionate.”

“Our first date, it was really special,” Charity says. “We truly saw and envisioned what our lives would look like at the end of all of this.”

Aaron’s mother asked Charity if she’s ever been in love before, and Charity answered that she had. “That’s not a bad thing because to love and to lose, that’s life experience is great to have,” his mother adds.

Finally, Aaron’s mother throws Charity a curveball by asking Charity what her answer would be if Aaron proposed.

“That is a great question,” Charity says with a pause without answering.

Aaron Bryant reportedly returns during the overnight dates

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Aaron Bryant heads home in episode 6 at the end of hometown week. But additional spoilers state he returns to fight for Charity Lawson’s heart. Previews for overnight date week show someone surprising Charity while she’s sitting at the pool — and that person is Aaron.

“In between Joey and Dotun’s overnights is when Aaron shows up in Fiji to talk to Charity,” Reality Steve reported. “Another thing the show spoiled in the preview last week. We see her being surprised as she’s sitting at the pool with producers, and that’s Aaron’s arrival. She does meet Aaron later on that night for a ‘date,’ they just don’t have an overnight. She does not take him back.”

While Aaron doesn’t win Charity back, fans can expect to see him on Bachelor in Paradise 2023.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

