ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues, and Charity Lawson can’t wait to find her husband among her contestants. Brayden Bowers made a splash in episode 1 before and after receiving the First Impression Rose, and he’s since become one of the most controversial men this season. Recently, he took to Instagram to talk about the public backlash he’s received since appearing in the series.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding Brayden Bowers.]

Brayden Bowers admits he thinks he ‘sucks’ in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023

The Bachelorette 2023 contestant Brayden Bowers is certainly memorable. He charmed Charity Lawson from the moment they met, and they shared an intimate kiss on night one. Unfortunately, his charm only works on Charity, as the rest of the men — including Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, expressed their concern.

Despite their concerns, Charity went with her gut and gave him the First Impression Rose. In episode 2, Brayden continued to give Charity pause after the other men reported he was questioning her character after she kissed Joey Graziadei in front of the other guys on the group date. Nevertheless, she gave him the final rose at the rose ceremony, saving him from heading home.

Brayden’s behavior is polarizing in the house and amongst fans. He addressed it during an Instagram Q&A.

“How are you doing with the backlash from last week’s ep?” a fan asked Brayden, according to screenshots posted to Reddit.

“I’ve been good!!!” Brayden responded. “Thank you for asking! I don’t take it to heart … some of it I agree with when I see the final cut playing back hahaha. I’m like, dang, this guy sucks … oh wait, that’s me, hahah.”

Another fan asked, “Dang, if you’re out and about, are you off the show?”

“Gotta stay tuned,” he wrote. “We’ll see what happens this Monday.”

Many fans on Reddit think Brayden comes off much better online than he does on the show.

“Unpopular opinion, but I absolutely adore him, and I just feel like he’s too much for some people to handle and maybe a little misunderstood,” a fan wrote.

“He might be super annoying but he doesn’t seem like a horrible person,” another fan wrote. “He gets a pass.”

How far does he get with Charity Lawson?

So, how far does Brayden Bowers get with Charity Lawson? According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Brayden doesn’t make it past episode 4.

Charity awards Brayden the one-on-one date in episode 3, and they appear to have a great time at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Charity gives Brayden the rose, but there’s likely drama that ensues with the other men. A preview of episode 3 shows Brayden doubting his ability to get engaged by the end of the series.

Reality Steve’s spoilers then note that Charity sends Brayden home during the group date in episode 4. It’s unclear what transpires, but early previews may have shown Charity tearfully walking him to the car.

Elements of this article were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

