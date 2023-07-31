Charity Lawson's hometown date meeting Joey Graziadei's family in 'The Bachelorette' 2023 was 'extremely scary,' according to her.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 hometowns are here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens between Charity Lawson and her final four men. Charity meets the families of Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko. And early teasers suggest Charity has a difficult time with Joey’s family. Here’s what Charity said about Joey’s hometown date being “extremely scary.”

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns and the finale.]

Charity Lawson called her hometown date with Joey Graziadei ‘extremely scary’

Charity Lawson takes Joey Graziadei to hometowns in The Bachelorette 2023 — and early teasers show it might not be her easiest hometown this season. While Charity’s excited to meet Joey’s family, his family appears to have tough questions for her early on.

“How confident are you that you have the genuine Joey?” Joey’s uncle asks Charity during hometowns, according to the midseason trailer. The question makes Charity uncomfortable, and the scene then cuts to Joey sitting with his head in his hands.

Before hometowns aired, Charity discussed how she felt heading into Joey’s hometown.

“For the most part, hometowns do go pretty smoothly, but it’s not truly a hometown episode without some families asking hard-hitting questions,” Charity told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “We do see in the preview with Joey’s family, his uncle, Uncle Joe, mentioned that he questioned to me, do I feel like I’m getting the full Joey …. And, for me, that was extremely scary to hear and to have that brought up to me, because, like I just said, I feel like I get the whole Joey every time that I’m with him.”

“That definitely left me feeling a little uneasy, I’m not gonna lie,” Charity continued. “That could potentially be a problem for us later down the road.”

How far does Joey Graziadei get in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023?

So, how far does Joey Graciadei get in The Bachelorette 2023?

According to new spoilers from Reality Steve, Joey makes it to Charity Lawson’s top two, though he doesn’t win. He ultimately loses to Dotun Olubeko.

Joey receives a rose after hometowns despite the potentially uncomfortable meeting between Charity and his parents. He then makes it to overnight dates and gets a rose in Fiji. While he doesn’t win Charity’s heart in the end, there’s still a chance fans could see him join the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast.

Elements of this story were initially reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

