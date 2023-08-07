'The Bachelorette' 2023 spoilers note who heads home during overnight week. Here's who Charity Lawson sends packing before the finale.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues with overnight dates in episode 7. Charity Lawson has only three men left — Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, and Dotun Olubeko — and she has a seriously tough decision. So, who heads home during overnight date week? Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding overnight dates in episode 7.]

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers are here for overnight dates. Charity Lawson has the opportunity to have overnight time with Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko. Xavier’s overnight date reportedly happens first, followed by Joey’s date, and then Dotun’s date.

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Charity sends Xavier home in this episode, leaving Joey and Dotun in the finale. It’s unclear exactly what happens between Charity and Xavier. Still, it appears that Xavier doubts getting down on one knee for Charity, which likely pushes Charity into sending him home.

“As for the rose ceremony, I do not know if Xavier doesn’t get a rose or she sends him home earlier during his overnight date, something also shown in the previews numerous times,” Reality Steve wrote. “Charity confronting him saying they’re a week away from a proposal and he doesn’t know what he wants, etc. Something to that effect. Regardless, Xavier is eliminated at No. 3.”

A promo for the episode shows Charity torn between who to choose. “I’m not supposed to be falling for three people, but I am,” she says. Another clip shows her speaking to Xavier, asking him, “Can you trust yourself to not hurt me?”

“There is that doubt,” he tells her.

“We’re, like, a week out from a proposal,” Charity tells the camera. “What’s the next surprise?”

Aaron Bryant returns this episode to win Charity Lawson back

It’s not just Xavier Bonner who goes home during The Bachelorette 2023 overnights, according to spoilers. Aaron Bryant heads to Fiji to win Charity Lawson’s heart after she sends him home following his hometown date. He reportedly returns between Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko’s overnight dates.

A preview for overnight date week shows Charity relaxing poolside when Aaron arrives. Before his arrival, she speaks to the camera about how she doesn’t know who to choose regarding her final three men. “You cannot shut off how you feel about someone, whether that’s two days go by, a week. The reality is that I have no idea who I’m getting engaged to.”

Charity then spots Aaron walking toward her. “I can’t believe my eyes because he’s not supposed to be here,” she says. “I don’t know what’s happening.”

Spoilers note Charity gives Aaron one-on-one time in the form of a date, but he doesn’t receive a rose to continue.

Does Aaron get an overnight date?

With Aaron Bryant arriving during The Bachelorette 2023 overnight date week, does he receive an overnight date like the rest of Charity Lawson’s final three men?

Spoilers note that while Aaron spends time with Charity, she doesn’t give him an overnight night. “We see her being surprised as she’s sitting at the pool with producers, and that’s Aaron’s arrival,” Reality Steve wrote. “She does meet Aaron later on that night for a ‘date,’ they just don’t have an overnight. She does not take him back.”

With this in mind, only Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko move forward into the finale.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

